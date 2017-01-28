Arsenal travel to Southampton looking to make the FA Cup fifth round yet again, but come against a side brimming with confidence after they made the EFL Cup final this week.

The Gunners have needed to rely on late goals to earn them wins and draw in the Premier League and will not find it easy on the south coast.

Will Arsene Wenger's side progress, or can Claude Puel take a step closer to another Wembley final?

Follow live coverage on our blog below...

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off time: 5.30pm on Saturday 28 January.

Where can I watch it?

TV: Watch it live on BT Sport 2 from 5pm or catch the highlights on BBC1 at 10.30pm.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page, which will convert into The Independent's live blog of Saturday’s match.

It’s a big game for…

Danny Welbeck. Arsene Wenger hinted that the former Manchester United man is likely to play against Southampton as part of his rehabilitation from another long injury lay-off. If he can get through the game and look like he’s getting back to near his best then he could be like a new signing for the Gunners for the Premier League title run in.

Remember when…

Arsenal were hammered 4-0 at St Mary’s as the Saints tore Wenger’s team apart on Boxing Day 2015. It also featured a stunning goal from Cucu Martina and two disallowed goals for Southampton.

Player to watch…

Shane Long. Long has been a constant threat to Arsenal in the past and scored the crucial goal on Wednesday night to end Liverpool’s hopes of taking the EFL Cup semi-final second leg to extra time.

Past three-meetings…

Arsenal 0 Southampton 2 (Claise, Bertrand)

30 November 2016, League Cup 5th round

Arsenal 2 (Koscielny, Cazorla) Southampton 1 (Cech o.g)

10 September 2016, Premier League

Arsenal 0 Southampton 0

2 February 2016, Premier League

Form guide

All competitions

Southampton: DWLWWW

Arsenal: WWDWWW

Odds

Southampton to win: 9/4

Arsenal to win: 6/5

Draw: 40/17

(from 888sport)