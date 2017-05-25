So this is what Wayne Rooney is now.

An England captain who is no longer good enough to even be included in the 25-man squad - according to Gareth Southgate, at least - and a skipper whose absence doesn't even elicit an accompanying note to explain why he isn't there.

That, it would seem, is expected to be obvious.

Wayne Rooney, who was reduced to being a victory cigar on Wednesday night, paddling about for the final few seconds of the Europa League final as a substitute, has not played a major part in United's qualified success of a season and is thus a silent cut from England's future. This summer he will leave United - the only decision remaining is where he goes to.

Everton are the favourites for his signature. They would be the easiest move, allowing him to stay in the Premier League, return to his boyhood club and avoid uprooting his young family.

Wayne Rooney's career in pictures







15 show all Wayne Rooney's career in pictures



























1/15 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/15 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/15 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/15 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/15 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/15 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/15 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/15 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/15 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/15 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/15 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/15 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/15 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

14/15 Mourinho era begins - 2017 Rooney lifts the League Cup trophy, the first major success under Jose Mourinho. Getty

15/15 European triumph - 2017 Rooney comes on in the closing minutes as United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League. Getty

With an England return seeming evermore unlikely, if not impossible, there will be questions as to whether he needs to stay in the English top flight. One year, perhaps two, in China could fund his entire retirement - should he not already have enough in the bank. That option, while not ideal for his family, is still being assessed.

At Manchester United he began this season in the team but became a victim of the side's need for pace. Rooney still possesses big-game nous and put in an excellent game-managing performance in last year's FA Cup final but there is no natural fit for him in a Jose Mourinho team that will only become further gilded by star forwards this summer.

Rooney is no longer the teen forward who United signed. Incredibly, his eldest son, Kai, is as close in age to Marcus Rashford as he is and it is the speedy young forward who will take up Rooney's mantle as the teen wonder, the future of both the country's biggest club and it's biggest underachiever, the national team.

While Rooney arrived as a baby-faced but man-bodied superstar-in-waiting, scoring a spectacular Champions League hat-trick on debut and winning everything there is to win, he is now a paternally-minded veteran, grizzled but wise. The advice he has dished out to Rashford over the past 12 months or so will stay with the Mancunian forever. Indeed, the hope at Old Trafford must be that when Rooney is approaching 50 and Rashford is coming to the end of his career, England's new hope (2017 edition) will be able to pass on his knowledge to the 2030 model.

As with most who burst onto the scene, they exit it quietly. Rooney is gone now, but his successor has already been chosen. There is something in the heir.