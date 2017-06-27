Everything you need to know for England U21 vs Germany U21

Aidy Boothroyd has urged his players to adopt winning habit as England U21 takes on the star-studded Germany side today, with a place in the final of the European Championship in Poland at stake.

Even though the Germans lost their final game of the group stage to Italy 1-0, the task lying ahead of the Young Lions is of the utmost difficulty. Germany, alongside Spain, are favourites for the tournament; and their young Bundesliga stars, Serge Gnabry, Max Meyer and David Selke, are ready to step up to the plate.

And the fact that Germany’s coach, Stefan Kuntz, claims his team doesn’t have to practise penalties before the clash proves they are confident.

However England have cranked up since the beginning of the Euros, leaving the mares of the lukewarm performance against Sweden behind.

Ben Chilwell in action for England U21s ( Getty )

Their win against Slovakia, coming from 1-0 down, and their thrashing of Poland in a hectic final game of the group stage have reinforced hope among the fans that the team may follow a similar path to the English Under-20 side, who lifted the trophy at the World Cup in South Korea earlier this month.

The showdown may be a make or break for the Young Lions. Should England walk off the pitch as the winners, they surely will put the marker down and answer his coach’s appeal.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 6.00pm on Tuesday 27 June.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 4.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Mawson is set for a huge test in Poland ( Getty )

Alfie Mawson: Halting the ultra-talented German offensive line will definitely be the x-factor for England to win the semi-final.

Mawson, who has been progressing since the beginning of the tournament and had a successful debut Premier League season with Swanesa, is facing a tremendous challenge and, alongside Callum Chambers, will have to be at his best to stand up to the task.

Best stat

It’s more of a date than a stat, but June 26 has not been successful for English national teams in the past. That’s the day when Frank Lampard had his free-kick goal against; yes, Germany; famously disallowed in the round of 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Also, that’s when Iceland upset England last year during Euro 2016. Hopefully, it’s three times lucky.

Player to watch

Gray scored England's first against Poland ( Getty )

Demarai Gray: “Angry and frustrated” due to limited minutes on the pitch in the Premier League last season, Gray seemed rejuvenated against Poland in an electric performance as if wanting to prove doubters wrong.

Using the tournament as a showcase in the light of his unstable situation at Leicester, the young winger could shine again today, and his pace will be very much needed against the solid German defence.

Past three meetings

Germany U21 1 England U21 0

International friendly, March 2017

England U21 3 Germany U21 2

International friendly, March 2015

Germany U21 2 England U21 0

International friendly, November 2010

Form guide

England: WWDWL

Germany: LWWWW

Odds

Provided by 888 Sport

England to win: 13/11

Germany to win: 5/7