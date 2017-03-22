The Football Association will recognise the victims of Wednesday’s terror attack in London when England play Lithuania on Sunday, but will not wear black armbands when they play Germany in Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate's side will take to pitch at Signal Iduna Park just hours after at least four people died and 20 others were injured in the attack which took place at lunchtime in Westminster.

Greg Clarke, the FA chairman, said in statement: “Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this terrible incident. We will be recognising the bravery of the security services and all those involved at the England vs Lithuania match on Sunday.”

In pictures: Westminster shooting incident







1/9 An air ambulance lands after gunfire sounds were heard close to the Palace of Westminster in London PA wire

2/9 MPs wait until the situation is under control in Westminster. 'The alleged assailant was shot by armed police,' David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, told the house. BBC News

3/9 Crowds gather in Westminster after shooting incident, which police are treating as terror attack BBC News

4/9 Police were also called to an incident on Westminster Bridge nearby AP

5/9 Early reports indicate the car, which mounted the pavement on Westminster Bridge and mowed into around a dozen people, was the same vehicle which then rammed into the railings of the Palace of Westminster, just around the corner Reuters

6/9 Security sources described the suspected assailant as a middle-aged Asian man, who is understood to have left the car before attacking a police officer with a seven-to-eight inch knife PA wire

7/9 Police have asked people to avoid the immediate area to allow emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident AP

8/9 One woman has died and a number of others, including the police officer, have been hurt, according to a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital Reuters

9/9 At least three gun shots were heard by those inside Westminster, and proceedings in the House of Commons have been suspended AP

Southgate echoed Clarke's sentiments, telling ITV: “Obviously our first thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives or been injured. It puts football into perspective.

“We are conscious that part of our identity as a nation is that we carry on in moments like this... We have left everything else to our hierarchy. In terms of any tribute, we felt that in London on Sunday was the right thing to do.”

A police officer who was stabbed at the Houses of Parliament and his attacker are among the dead, according to Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner and Head of Counter Terrorism Mark Rowley.

He said: “Sadly I can confirm that now four people have died and that included the police officer who was protecting Parliament and one man we believe to be the attacker who was shot by a police firearms officer.

“The officer's family have been made aware... At least 20 people have been injured.”

The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing the policeman before being shot dead by other officers.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror when gunfire rang out as the man approached a second officer.

Additional reporting by PA