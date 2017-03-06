Per Mertesacker has amazingly admitted that Arsenal’s players “were absolutely not ready for a fight” in what has been a “tense” past few weeks, and demanded the squad show “a different face” in the Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Arsenal find themselves 5-1 down from the first leg, in what was the nadir of a dismal spell that saw Alexis Sanchez dropped for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool after a bust-up, although Arsene Wenger denied this.

Club captain Mertesacker, however, implored his players to show aggression to save face in the Bayern Munich tie - and maybe to start saving their season.

1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Arsenal providing him very few tests throughout. Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Made a number of bursting runs forward and worked incredibly well with Mane down the right. Getty Images

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 He held his position well and played it safe at the back – which it exactly what was needed. Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 He proved a tough opponent for the Arsenal strikers, as he tackles hard and reads the game well. Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10 Played a huge role in Mane’s goal, but aside from that he did not make the biggest impact. Getty Images

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 His impressive display was completed with a last minute goal to seal the deal at Anfield. Getty Images

7/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10 Was a key outlet for Liverpool, but his tackling was clumsy and unnecessary at times. Getty Images

8/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 His closing down of possession and movement on the field was phenomenal. Top display. Getty Images

9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10 Continued to make chances throughout and was a key element to almost every Liverpool attack. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

10/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 With an assist and a goal under his belt, the confidence of this talent was obvious throughout. Caused a nuisance of himself throughout. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 His goal opened the scoring for Klopp’s men and he continued to test The Gunners defence throughout. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech – 5 out of 10 Letting in three goals at Anfield is never going to reflect well, despite making a number of important saves. Getty Images

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Going forward he was dangerous, but defensively he kept being dragged out of position. Getty Images

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10 He made a handful of vital interceptions and tackles. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

15/22 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 Struggled, as the rest of the side did, against Liverpool's attack but managed to keep some sort of shape to the central defence. Getty Images

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10 Worked well going forward, but looked insufficient against the pace and power of Mane. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Made a number of unnecessary and clumsy challenges. Subbed during the break for Sanchez. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 Needs to be winning more in the middle of the park, as this lost Arsenal the game at times. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence and his skills on possession were sublime. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Performed going forward, but defensively he appeared unaware of his duties. Getty Images

21/22 Danny Welbeck – 6 out of 10 Aside from scoring, he did very little today. He was being dragged inside and it was making the Arsenal attack very narrow. Getty Images

22/22 Olivier Giroud – 5 out of 10 Aside from one headed effort, he barely touched the ball. Quiet would be an understatement. Getty Images

“I think we saw on a lot of occasions that we were absolutely not ready for a fight, and that’s what I want to see tomorrow: that we are up for a fight, to challenge something. We haven’t competed a lot, like in recent games, we need to turn that around.

"That is really the focus, to come back to our strength and one thing about the Liverpool game is that there were 11 players on the pitch. We had a real chance to go for it, to push it and even without our best player on the pitch, to show that we are a real unit and we have to execute that. It’s not always the manager. It’s hard for him now to select, he does it with his best knowledge and we trust him.

“I think it’s up to us to show a different face tomorrow. That is really something we are going to demand because we literally blew it away in the second half there [at Allianz Arena] and being in that position. So it’s really down to us now to make the first step to make our fans proud of ourselves again. That is really something that we need the emphasis on.”



Asked about the spirit in the squad, Mertesacker admitted it hadn’t been at its best of late.

“It is a little bit tense but that is normal when you have a stretch like this. But the team is easier to change something and you can feel in every training session that we are eager to change something about the situation. For me that is most important and I need to make sure we train at a high level and are really focused on the next opponent because it will be tough one.

"But I am telling the players that we need to take the first step to get the fans on board again and to be successful again we need our fans to back us up. We have done something wrong in recent games, you always do something wrong, but this time in the last couple of games, even more so we need to analyse very well and the come back with a stronger performance, and learn from the mistakes that we have made recently. The spirit is a bit tense, as I said, but that is normal in these circumstances.

“I expect a lot from our players performance-wise, that is what we demand. We wanted to be in the Champions League, we are still in there so let’s go for it. We played hard last season to get there and now this is our chance to get everyone back. Our fans, to get involved again, to make the season a successful one. But it is down to focusing on the next opposition.”