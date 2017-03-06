Alexis Sanchez has responded to the speculation over his long-term Arsenal future by promising to 'fight' for the club.

The Chilean was dropped by Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager, for Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool after he stormed out of a training session last week.

As The Independent revealed on Sunday, an angry disagreement between Sanchez and one of his teammates left Wenger feeling as though he had to leave his star player out for the good of the team.

1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Arsenal providing him very few tests throughout. Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Made a number of bursting runs forward and worked incredibly well with Mane down the right. Getty Images

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 He held his position well and played it safe at the back – which it exactly what was needed. Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 He proved a tough opponent for the Arsenal strikers, as he tackles hard and reads the game well. Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10 Played a huge role in Mane’s goal, but aside from that he did not make the biggest impact. Getty Images

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 His impressive display was completed with a last minute goal to seal the deal at Anfield. Getty Images

7/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10 Was a key outlet for Liverpool, but his tackling was clumsy and unnecessary at times. Getty Images

8/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 His closing down of possession and movement on the field was phenomenal. Top display. Getty Images

9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10 Continued to make chances throughout and was a key element to almost every Liverpool attack. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

10/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 With an assist and a goal under his belt, the confidence of this talent was obvious throughout. Caused a nuisance of himself throughout. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 His goal opened the scoring for Klopp’s men and he continued to test The Gunners defence throughout. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech – 5 out of 10 Letting in three goals at Anfield is never going to reflect well, despite making a number of important saves. Getty Images

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Going forward he was dangerous, but defensively he kept being dragged out of position. Getty Images

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10 He made a handful of vital interceptions and tackles. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

15/22 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 Struggled, as the rest of the side did, against Liverpool's attack but managed to keep some sort of shape to the central defence. Getty Images

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10 Worked well going forward, but looked insufficient against the pace and power of Mane. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Made a number of unnecessary and clumsy challenges. Subbed during the break for Sanchez. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 Needs to be winning more in the middle of the park, as this lost Arsenal the game at times. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence and his skills on possession were sublime. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Performed going forward, but defensively he appeared unaware of his duties. Getty Images

21/22 Danny Welbeck – 6 out of 10 Aside from scoring, he did very little today. He was being dragged inside and it was making the Arsenal attack very narrow. Getty Images

22/22 Olivier Giroud – 5 out of 10 Aside from one headed effort, he barely touched the ball. Quiet would be an understatement. Getty Images

Sanchez, who was eventually brought on as a second-half substitute at Anfield, has now appeared to respond to reports of the incident by posting a defiant message on his official Instagram account.

“The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him,” he wrote, using a quote often attributed to English author G.K. Chesterton, before adding: “Let's go Gunners. The only failure is not trying.”

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich, Wenger dismissed the reports of a fall-out as 'completely false' and insisted that he had left Sanchez out on a purely tactical basis.

“I understand that you have to feed the newspapers and we respect that,” he said. “When you lose these games, it’s not always down to these stories, and we accept that.”

Wenger subsequently insisted that the club would decide on Sanchez's long-term future, as negotiations between the two parties over a new contract continue.

The 28-year-old is yet to agree a terms and he has just 16 months left to run on his current Arsenal deal.

Sanchez, who currently earns approximately £130,000-a-week, is thought to want a significant pay rise in order to put him in line with the Premier League’s highest-earning players.