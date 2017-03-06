Alexis Sanchez has responded to the speculation over his long-term Arsenal future by promising to 'fight' for the club.
The Chilean was dropped by Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager, for Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool after he stormed out of a training session last week.
As The Independent revealed on Sunday, an angry disagreement between Sanchez and one of his teammates left Wenger feeling as though he had to leave his star player out for the good of the team.
Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings
-
1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10
It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Arsenal providing him very few tests throughout.
Getty Images
-
2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10
Made a number of bursting runs forward and worked incredibly well with Mane down the right.
Getty Images
-
3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10
He held his position well and played it safe at the back – which it exactly what was needed.
Getty Images
-
4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10
He proved a tough opponent for the Arsenal strikers, as he tackles hard and reads the game well.
Getty Images
-
5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10
Played a huge role in Mane’s goal, but aside from that he did not make the biggest impact.
Getty Images
-
6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10
His impressive display was completed with a last minute goal to seal the deal at Anfield.
Getty Images
-
7/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10
Was a key outlet for Liverpool, but his tackling was clumsy and unnecessary at times.
Getty Images
-
8/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10
His closing down of possession and movement on the field was phenomenal. Top display.
Getty Images
-
9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10
Continued to make chances throughout and was a key element to almost every Liverpool attack.
Liverpool FC via Getty Images
-
10/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10
With an assist and a goal under his belt, the confidence of this talent was obvious throughout. Caused a nuisance of himself throughout.
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10
His goal opened the scoring for Klopp’s men and he continued to test The Gunners defence throughout.
Liverpool FC via Getty Images
-
12/22 Petr Cech – 5 out of 10
Letting in three goals at Anfield is never going to reflect well, despite making a number of important saves.
Getty Images
-
13/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10
Going forward he was dangerous, but defensively he kept being dragged out of position.
Getty Images
-
14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10
He made a handful of vital interceptions and tackles.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
15/22 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10
Struggled, as the rest of the side did, against Liverpool's attack but managed to keep some sort of shape to the central defence.
Getty Images
-
16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10
Worked well going forward, but looked insufficient against the pace and power of Mane.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10
Made a number of unnecessary and clumsy challenges. Subbed during the break for Sanchez.
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10
Needs to be winning more in the middle of the park, as this lost Arsenal the game at times.
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10
Showed glimpses of excellence and his skills on possession were sublime.
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10
Performed going forward, but defensively he appeared unaware of his duties.
Getty Images
-
21/22 Danny Welbeck – 6 out of 10
Aside from scoring, he did very little today. He was being dragged inside and it was making the Arsenal attack very narrow.
Getty Images
-
22/22 Olivier Giroud – 5 out of 10
Aside from one headed effort, he barely touched the ball. Quiet would be an understatement.
Getty Images
Sanchez, who was eventually brought on as a second-half substitute at Anfield, has now appeared to respond to reports of the incident by posting a defiant message on his official Instagram account.
“The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him,” he wrote, using a quote often attributed to English author G.K. Chesterton, before adding: “Let's go Gunners. The only failure is not trying.”
Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich, Wenger dismissed the reports of a fall-out as 'completely false' and insisted that he had left Sanchez out on a purely tactical basis.
“I understand that you have to feed the newspapers and we respect that,” he said. “When you lose these games, it’s not always down to these stories, and we accept that.”
Wenger subsequently insisted that the club would decide on Sanchez's long-term future, as negotiations between the two parties over a new contract continue.
The 28-year-old is yet to agree a terms and he has just 16 months left to run on his current Arsenal deal.
Sanchez, who currently earns approximately £130,000-a-week, is thought to want a significant pay rise in order to put him in line with the Premier League’s highest-earning players.
