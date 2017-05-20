Arsenal face Everton knowing only a win is likely to do if they are to have any chance of overhauling Manchester City or Liverpool for a place in the top four.

Heading into the final day of the Premier League season, Arsene Wenger’s team know destiny is out of their hands as they look to secure Champions League qualification for the 21st consecutive year.

Though the Gunners have won their last four matches and seven of their last nine, their late upturn in form will have been in vain unless City lose at Watford or the Merseysiders fail to beat relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield.

In their way stand an Everton side who have enjoyed a solid first season under Ronald Koeman but have precious little left to play for.

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs Everton kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Alexis Sanchez: On what could easily be his final Arsenal appearance at the Emirates, as ever the Chilean’s form will be key to his side’s chances of success against the Toffees. The Gunners are outsiders to scrape into the top four but the 28-year-old will be out to ensure the Londoners at least fulfil their end of the bargain.

Can Alexis Sanchez help secure Arsenal a top-four finish?

Best stat…

22: The combined number of top-flight titles won by Arsenal and Everton – making them the third and fourth most historically successful clubs in English league football. The Gunners have 13 and last tasted Premier League glory in 2004, while the Blues’ most recent of their nine successes came in 1987.

Remember when…

A frantic end to Everton’s 2-1 win over Arsenal last December saw the Gunners have two efforts cleared off the line, a penalty appeal turned down and Everton waste a golden chance to seal victory on the break.

Player to watch…

Ross Barkley. The Everton midfielder has still not signed a new contract with the Toffees amid growing uncertainty over his future. With Koeman stating he wants the 23-year-old to make a final decision by the end of the season, Sunday’s game marks the cut off point for the England international to reveal his intentions.

Ross Barkley's future at Everton remains unclear ( Getty )

Past three-meetings…

Everton 2 (Coleman, Williams) Arsenal 1 (Sanchez), Premier League, December 2016

Everton 0 Arsenal 2 (Welbeck, Iwobi), Premier League, March 2016

Arsenal 2 (Giroud, Koscielny) Everton 1 (Barkley), Premier League, October 2015

Form guide…

Arsenal: WLWWWW

Everton: WWDLLW

Odds…

Arsenal to win: 23/50

Everton to win: 23/4

Draw: 10/3

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)