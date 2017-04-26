After emerging victorious in an attritional FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Sunday, Arsenal return to league action desperate to reduce the gap between themselves and the final Champions League spot. They currently sit in seventh, seven points adrift of Manchester City in fourth, but with a game in hand. Arsène Wenger still maintains Arsenal can finish in the top four, but only if they win all their remaining games.

Leicester’s European adventure concluded last week following a 2-1 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid, and despite an upturn in form under Craig Shakespeare they remain only four points adrift of the last relegation place. However, the Foxes have two games in hand over their relegation rivals.

The Champions could jump as a high as tenth with a victory depending on other results, and will hope that Arsenal’s gruelling extra-time victory on Sunday will have an impact on the FA Cup finalists, given the short turnaround. However, they will be without both Wes Morgan and Islam Slimani through injury.

Arsenal's dirty dozen







12 show all Arsenal's dirty dozen





















1/12 January 31 - LOST 2-1 v Watford (H) With some big games on the horizon, Arsenal were shocked as goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney set the Hornets on their way with Alex Iwobi's reply not enough for the hosts. Getty

2/12 February 4 - LOST 3-1 v Chelsea (A) With Antonio Conte's Blues on fire this was always going to be difficult for Wenger and his side and they were blown away as Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and former Arsenal favourite Cesc Fabregas scored - Olivier Giroud hit an injury-time consolation. Getty

3/12 February 11 - WON 2-0 v Hull (H) An unconvincing win over the relegation-threatened Tigers proved to be just a short period of respite, the three points were sewn up courtesy of an Alexis Sanchez brace. Getty

4/12 February 15 - LOST 5-1 v Bayern Munich (A) Hopes of ending a six-year run of being eliminated from the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage were all-but ended in Bavaria as Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski, Thiago (2) and Thomas Muller all scored. Sanchez grabbed Arsenal's away goal. Getty

5/12 February 20 - WON 2-0 v Sutton (A) Another unspectacular win against non-league Sutton in the FA Cup, goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott were enough for the Gunners to keep their hopes of winning silverware this season alive. Getty

6/12 March 4 - LOST 3-1 v Liverpool (A) A return to league action and a return to defeat as Jurgen Klopp's side proved too good for Arsenal at Anfield. Danny Welbeck scored the consolation for the visitors but Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum wrapped up the win for the Reds. Getty

7/12 March 7 - LOST 5-1 v Bayern Munich (H) Despite performing better against their German counterparts in the return leg, Walcott's goal was cancelled out by Lewandowski, Robben, Douglas Costa and an Arturo Vidal brace - Arsenal suffered a humiliating 10-2 aggregate loss, the biggest for an English side in the Champions League. Getty

8/12 March 11 - WON 5-0 v Lincoln (H) Another non-league challenger dispatched in the FA Cup to send Arsenal into the last four; Walcott, Giroud, Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey helped themselves to goals alongside a Luke Waterfall own goal. Getty

9/12 March 18 - LOST 3-1 v West Brom (A) With pro-Wenger and anti-Wenger planes flown over the Hawthorns, the latter would have left feeling more vindicated as Craig Dawson scored twice and Hal Robson-Kanu added a third off the bench. Sanchez had earlier equalised for the visitors. Getty Images

10/12 April 2 - DREW 2-2 v Man City (H) Wenger's side showed resolve to fight back twice and take a point against their top-four rivals, with Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi equalising strikes from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero.

11/12 April 5 - WON 3-0 v West Ham (H) With some fans staying away from the opening of this London derby to protest against Wenger, Arsenal eventually showed they had the class to beat a West Ham side bereft of confidence themselves - Mesut Ozil, Walcott and Giroud got the goals. Getty

12/12 April 10 - LOST 3-0 v Crystal Palace (A) Any positivity was short-lived as Sam Allardyce's Eagles soared to a comfortable victory in south London. Former Tottenham man Andros Townsend opened the scoring before Yohan Cabaye struck and a Luka Milivojevic penalty rounded off yet another forgettable night for Arsenal. Getty

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs Leicester kicks off at 19:45.

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live. Highlights will be shown at 23:00 on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

Rob Holding: A beneficiary of Wenger’s surprise switch to three central defenders, Holding produced a real coming-of-age performance at Wembley on Sunday. The 21-year-old defender has found it difficult to break into the starting XI after his summer move from Bolton, but could cement his position in the team with a string of assured performances.

Best stat…

Leicester haven’t beaten Arsenal in 20 Premier League games. Their only win came in the first ever Premier League encounter between the two in November 1994.

Remember when…

Arsenal were firmly in the hunt for their first Premier League title since 2003/04 after Danny Welbeck’s last-gasp header condemned surprise leaders Leicester to a 2-1 defeat in February 2016. After a long lay-off due to injury, Welbeck scored the winner after the allotted four minutes injury time was up.

Player to watch…

Jamie Vardy: After resisting a summer move to opponents Arsenal, Vardy failed to live up to his form last season. However, he has returned to form this calendar year under the stewardship of Shakespeare and has scored eight in his last 12 games in all competitions. He also scored three goals against Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

Past three-meetings…

Leicester 0 Arsenal 0, Premier League August 2016

Arsenal 2 (Walcott, Welbeck) Leicester 1 (Vardy), Premier League February 2016

Leicester 2 (Vardy x2) Arsenal 5 (Walcott, Sanchez x3, Giroud), September 2015

Form guide…

Arsenal: LDWLWW

Leicester: WWLLDD

Odds…





Arsenal to win: 5/9

Leicester to win: 9/2

Draw: 7/2

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)