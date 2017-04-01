Arsenal entertain Manchester City on Sunday, as Arsène Wenger's side look to stop the rot which has left them in serious danger of failing to achieve a top-four finish.

The Gunners have fallen away from their rivals for Champions League qualification following defeats at Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion, and will have to overcome the uncertainty which surrounds their manager's future.

City, meanwhile, have improved domestically, but were held to a 1-1 home draw by Liverpool last time out. Pep Guardiola's side have won their last three league fixtures away from home against West Ham, Bournemouth and Sunderland.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 4.00pm on Sunday 1 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with highlights aired on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Past three meetings...

Manchester City 2 (Sane, Sterling) Arsenal 1 (Walcott)

Premier League, December 2016

Manchester City 2 (Aguero, De Bruyne) Arsenal 2 (Giroud, Sanchez)

Premier League, May 2016

Arsenal 2 (Walcott, Giroud) Manchester City 1 (Toure)

Premier League, December 2015

Form...

Arsenal: LWLLWL

Manchester City: WWDWLD

Odds...

Provided by 888.com

Arsenal: 21/10

Manchester City: 5/4

Draw: 13/5