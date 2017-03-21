  1. Sport
Bastian Schweinsteiger set to become fourth Louis van Gaal signing Jose Mourinho has sold in nine months

Following Schweinsteiger's departure only seven of 12 signings will remain with Angel Di Maria, Victor Valdes, Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin all now out the door

Louis van Gaal's Manchester United signings

  • 1/12 Ander Herrera

    The Spaniard signed from Athletic Bilbao for £29million in the summer of 2014

    Getty

  • 2/12 Luke Shaw

    The England left-back became Van Gaal's second signing arriving from Southampton for £27m

    Getty

  • 3/12 Marcos Rojo

    The Argentine joined from Sporting CP for £16m

    Getty

  • 4/12 Angel Di Maria

    The Argentine joined from Real Madrid for what was then a British record transfer £59.7m

    Getty

  • 5/12 Daley Blind

    The versatile Blind arrived from Ajax for £14m in September 2014

    Getty

  • 6/12 Victor Valdes

    After a short period training with the club Valdes joined on a free in January 2015

    Getty

  • 7/12 Memphis Depay

    Dutch winger Depay arrived from PSV for an initial £24m in the summer of 2015

    Getty

  • 8/12 Matteo Darmian

    The Italian international moved from Torino in July 2015

    Getty

  • 9/12 Bastian Schweinsteiger

    The World Cup winning German international swapped Munich for Manchester in July 2015

    Getty

  • 10/12 Morgan Schneiderlin

    The Frenchman joined from Southampton for an undisclosed fee

    Getty

  • 11/12 Sergio Romero

    The Argentine goalkeeper joined on a free in July 2015

    Getty

  • 12/12 Anthony Martial

    The French forward made the move from Monaco on deadline day in 2015 for a fee suggested to be an initial £50m

    Getty

Bastian Schweinsteiger has left Manchester United

Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to become the fourth of Louis van Gaal's signings to be sold by Jose Mourinho in a little over nine months.

The German World Cup winner is leaving for Chicago Fire after penning a one-year deal with the MLS side.

"I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United," the 32-year-old said. "But I am grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire."

Schweinsteiger's exit continues Mourinho's systematic destruction of the squad that Van Gaal built over his ill-fated two-year tenure at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman made 12 permanent signings totalling an outlay of over £250million.

But following Schweinsteiger's departure only seven will remain with Angel Di Maria, Victor Valdes, Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin all now out the door.

With the likes of Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Sergio Romero largely out of favour under the Portuguese that figure could well dwindle further.

bastian-schweinsteiger.jpg
Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to join Chicago Fire (Getty)

Mourinho revealed earlier this week there were several players in the United squad he would not have signed himself as well as three in particular he would not have sold had he been in charge at the time.

“I think I found a sad club," he said about what the club was like in the summer. "Manchester United sold players that I would never sell and bought players that I would never buy but probably when I leave a club people say that.

"I would never sell Di Maria, Chicharito [Hernandez], Danny Welbeck. Never. No chance."

