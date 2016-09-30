Paul Scholes is confident Jose Mourinho will recall Wayne Rooney to the starting line-up for the ‘big games’ against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rooney has been in poor form recently and was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s 4-1 win over Premier League champions Leicester City and was also named among the substitutes for Thursday’s Europa League win over Zorya Luhansk.

However, the United captain, who also found out he was keeping the armband for England under Gareth Southgate, has come off the bench in both of those games and set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s winner against Zorya.

Scholes in unsure whether leaving Rooney out of the last two games has at all changed the result of either game and believes the 30-year-old will fight his way back into the team very soon.

“He's been an unbelievable player for this club,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“There's no saying that if Wayne had played on Saturday it wouldn't have been 4-1. I just think he's not in the greatest of form at the minute.

Manchester United vs Zorya Luhansk player ratings







1/11 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Only tested into action on one occasion in the match and didn’t let his side down.

2/11 Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 7 An energetic performance from the full-back. Got well forward down the right and was a key part of United’s goal.

3/11 Chris Smalling - 6 Marshalled the United defence well but let down at times by a few weak passes.

4/11 Eric Bailly - 7 Read the game well and put in some key interceptions using his pace pace to keep out the visitors’ frontline line.

5/11 Marcos Rojo - 5 A weak game from him. His passing game was off and he was slow to get back on occasion. Nearly cost his side a goal as a result.

6/11 Marouane Fellaini - 6 Was at his best when he broke up opposesion play and handed possession back to United’s players. At his worst when he conceded reckless free-kicks in dangerous areas.

7/11 Paul Pogba - 5 Distribution was impressive early on and he delivered some dangerous balls into the box but faded as the game went on. Lazy defending let him down.

8/11 Jesse Lingard - 7 Threatened with his clever and well-timed runs in and around the box. Linked up well with those around him.

9/11 Juan Mata - 6 Created chances with a series of well-worked balls in behind the opposition defence but missed his own opportunities in front of goal. Another player to drift out of the game.

10/11 Marcus Rashford - 6 Started brightly with his pace but looked lacklustre as the game dragged on.

11/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 7 Dropped back cleverly at times to create space for those around him, especially in the first half. Took his goal well. Used his height and physical presence to his advantage throughout.

“The timing is right for him not to be in the team. We know Wayne. We work with him, day in, day out. He's a fighter. He won't sit back and just let this happen.

“He'll be fighting to get back in this team.

“When those big games come round - Liverpool, Chelsea, City - I think we'll see Wayne back to his best.”

Asked if he thought Mourinho would start him in those games, Scholes said: “I'm certain we will.”