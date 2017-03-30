Fresh from the international break a depleted Everton attempt to get over the horrific leg break suffered by Seamus Coleman playing for the Republic of Ireland by trying to claim their first three points at Anfield since 1999.

Ronald Koeman has welcomed his players back with a catalogue of injuries while the Brazilian contingent in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have had to face long journeys to get back in time.

What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 12.30pm on Saturday 1st April.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports 1, with all the build up from 11.30am.

It’s a big game for…

Romelu Lukaku. There is a lot of speculation surrounding the Belgian’s future and whether he will remain at Goodison Park next season, with Chelsea sniffing around. He will need to prove to potential buyers that he can perform in the big games and there is no bigger game for Everton than their City rivals.

Best stat…

Liverpool’s biggest derby win came in 1935 when they won 6-0, while Everton’s was in the 1982-83 season, when they walked away 5-0 victors.

Remember when

The Reds ran riot at Anfield scoring four goals without reply, in their second 4-0 win over Everton in two years.

Form…

Liverpool: LWLWWD

Everton: WDWLWW

Odds…





Liverpool: 4/6

Everton: 3/1

Draw: 21/5