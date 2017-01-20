It’s a big game for…

Luciano Narsingh: The January addition could be the driving force behind a struggling Swansea side. The 28-year-old has phenomenal pace that could cause an upset in the final third.

Best stat…

Swansea have never won away to Liverpool in the Premier League. Is it time for the Swans to put an end to this curse?

Remember when…

Jose Enqirue finished off a superb team move to put the game to bed against Swansea, showing his individual ability and Liverpool's strength going forward. The Swans will be glad that he’s not in Saturday’s side.

Player to watch…

James Milner: The 31-year-old has scored in three of his last appearances against Swansea, so Paul Clement’s men will be hoping that he will not continue this tradition at Anfield.

Past three-meetings…

Swansea 1 (Fer) Liverpool 2 (Firmino, Milner), Premier League, October 2016

Swansea 3 (Ayew 2, Cork) Liverpool 1 (Benteke), Premier League, May 2016

Liverpool 1 (Milner) Swansea 0, Premier League, November 2015





Odds

Liverpool to win: 2/9

Swansea to win: 12/1

Draw: 6/1

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

Form guide…

Liverpool: WDLDDW

Swansea: LLLLWL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 12:30

TV: Live on BT Sport 1