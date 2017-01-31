It’s a big game for…

Jose Mourinho. Having seen his side lose to Hull last week in the second leg of United’s EFL Cup semi-final, there’s no way the Portuguese will be taking this game lightly. Although defeat didn’t prove costly for the side, it brought to an end their 17-match unbeaten run – something the Portuguese bizarrely denied. He’ll be out for revenge against the Tigers after having his pride dented at the KCOM Stadium.

Remember when…

Wayne Rooney fired four past Hull? United comfortably swept aside the Tigers in January 2010 as the England international scored all four of the home side’s goals.

Player to watch…

Andrea Ranocchia. The defender joined Hull on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season. Having struggled for a first-team place in recent months, Ranocchia now has the chance to get some minutes under his belt. He’s expected to be available for selection on Wednesday night and should he start, it’ll worth keeping an eye on the Italian to see how he copes being thrown right in at the deep end.

Best stat…

Hull’s recent victory in the EFL Cup semi-final second was their first over United in any competition since November 1974.

Andrea Ranocchia has joined Hull on loan until the end of the season ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Hull City 2 (Huddlestone, Niasse) Manchester United 1 (Pogba), League Cup, January 2017

Manchester United 2 (Mata, Fellaini) Hull City 0, League Cup, January 2017

Hull City 0, Manchester United 1 (Rashford), Premier League, August 2016

Form guide…

Manchester United: WLDDWW

Hull City: LWLWLW

This is the two sides' fourth encounter of the season and the third competitive meeting inside 23 days (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)



Key information…

Kick-off: Wednesday 1 February, 8.00pm, Old Trafford.

TV: The game is not being shown live on TV in the UK. Follow our live blog for updates.

Odds…

Manchester United to win: 1/5

Hull City to win: 15/1

Draw: 13/2

