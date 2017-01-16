Draw exposes the differing frailties in United and Liverpool

By the end of an entertaining 90 minutes, there was no splitting Manchester United and Liverpool, who played out their second draw of the season in Sunday’s 1-1 encounter. A look at the two teams displays contrasting fortunes this season: one side can’t defend, while the other is struggling to find goals.

Liverpool have proven this season that they can strike from anywhere, be it through Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino combining, Daniel Sturridge of the substitutes’ bench or – as what unfolded at Old Trafford – James Milner converting from the penalty spot.

If only they could see games out though. Jürgen Klopp’s side have now failed to see out matches where they were leading against United, Sunderland and Bournemouth, and these costly errors are why they are not fighting Chelsea at the top with the six points dropped one short of the current gap to the Premier League leaders.

For United, they have grown too dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score goals. Paul Pogba holds the next best tally in the league this season with four, but the less said about his performance at the weekend the better (we’ll get to him shortly, don’t worry) while Juan Mata, the only other player in Jose Mourinho’s squad to score four times in the league, was left out of the starting line-up.

1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Reliable as ever between the sticks, he had no chance in keeping out Milner's spotkick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 7 out of 10 Delivered a number of testing crosses into the Liverpool box, eventually registering an assist when Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones - 6 out of 10 Shepherded Origi's running and made a number of important headed interceptions. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 The defender often showed a lack of composure when put under pressure by Liverpool's pressing. Getty

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Competent at the back, but didn't offer anything in attack in the manner that Valencia did on the opposite flank. Getty

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 A persistent tackler in midfield, he was quick to get the ball moving once in possession. Getty

7/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 An out-of-sorts performance from the usually reliable midfielder. Replaced at the break. Getty

8/22 Paul Pogba - 5 out of 10 Lost his head after a nightmare first half in which he missed a sitter and inexplicably handballed for Liverpool's penalty. Improved after the break. Getty

9/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but often involved in United's best moments. Passed up two good chances when through on goal. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Impressed early on with attacking intent, but faded badly before being replaced. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8 out of 10 The most threatening of United's forwards, he rescued his side with an impressive late header. Getty

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 8 out of 10 Justified his selection with a series of fine saves and deserved a clean sheet. Getty

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 out of 10 Made his first Premier League start in intimidating surroundings and responded with impressive maturity for someone so young. Getty

14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Caused Pogba no end of problems at set pieces, but was often caught out in defence. Getty

15/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 out of 10 Stood up to United's aerial bombardment, but made the occasional error that threatened to ruin his good work. Getty

16/22 James Milner - 8 out of 10 Another dependable display from Liverpool's left-back, he continued his run of never ending on the losing side in a game he has scored. Getty

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Imposed himself on the game in Liverpool's best spells, his finishing was a disappointment. Getty

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 The captain showed the strength, character and awareness that Liverpool have missed in his absence. Getty

19/22 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 Fielded on the right of a midfield diamond, he failed to influence proceedings apart from one tremendous cross to Wijnaldum. Getty

20/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Improved with the return of compatriot Coutinho in the second half, his decision making was questionable at times. Getty

21/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Kept United's defence on their toes with non-stop running. Often let down by a heavy second touch. Getty

22/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10 Threatened with clever overlapping runs and showed a delicate touch in possession. Getty

It’s all the more surprising that neither manager is willing to delve into the transfer market and try to strengthen their side. That’s almost certainly due to the lack of quality available this month, but unless something is done, there’s no way either side can hope to win the title.

The dangers of the hashtag revealed

And so to Paul Pogba, or #Pogba as he was known on Sunday. The 23-year-old could be seen all over Old Trafford and Twitter on Sunday after becoming the first player to be turned into a hashtag, social media speaking.

It’s maybe with Pogba turned in his worst performance since arriving at United in the summer. If the burden of playing under the tag of the world’s most expensive player wasn’t large enough, United and Adidas combined to make the France international the focal point of the clash between two rivals that was big enough to sell on its own.

With is face displayed all around the stadium and his name trending on Twitter within minutes of kick-off the pressure clearly got to the young man. Pogba struggled to contain Dejan Lovren when defending corners, and at the third time of asking was left in a spin that resulted in one of the more blatant hand balls you will see. He also missed a golden opportunity to score, but the one shining light for him – and United – is that this is clearly an anomaly.

Pogba had experienced a peak in form until Sunday's match (Getty)



Pogba has been formidable after the last two months, and to write him off after Sunday would be reckless. Let’s just hope United have learned their lesson too.

Chelsea and West Ham show the power of team spirit

No Diego Costa, no Dimitri Payet, but there was six goals, six points and a big smile on the faces of Antonio Conte and Slaven Bilic. Both managers had to deal with rogue players last week, with Costa and Conte involved in a training ground row and Payet informing Bilic he no longer wanted to play for the Hammers.

The result? Emphatic wins for Chelsea and West Ham and further proof that there is no player bigger than a club. It’s true that with Costa leading the line, Chelsea look unstoppable in their pursuit to reclaim the Premier League title, while West Ham’s hopes of European football are significantly improved by a player of Payet’s talents.

But neither are indispensable, and the money generated from their inevitable departures – this month or in the summer – will enable both clubs to sign adequate replacements. It was Bilic who used the days leading up to Saturday’s3-0 win over Crystal Palace to stress that Payet’s strike would bring the rest of the squad closer together, and so it proved. Chelsea also displayed a collective spirit rarely seen among the ‘big six’, and with both squads said to be against Costa’s and Payet’s actions, it appears that clubs do still hold some bargaining power when it comes to the players.

Chelsea showed they can still win without Costa (Getty)



North London comes out fighting

As weekends go, they don’t get much better for Arsenal and Tottenham. Had Chelsea slipped up, it would’ve been perfect, but with United, Liverpool and Manchester City all failing to win, 4-0 wins for the north London duo were very welcome indeed.

Spurs kicked the show off with one of their best performances under Mauricio Pochettino. There have already been highlights during his reign – the win this season over City an obvious one – but it was the performance of Spurs as a collective unit that saw them thrash West Bromwich Albion 4-0, with Harry Kane’s hat-trick the product of a fantastic bond between the England striker, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

Arsenal were equally as lethal, though their 4-0 triumph over Swansea said more about the opposition than the Gunners. Two own goals from Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton were unlucky, but in truth Swansea were no match for Arsenal and Paul Clement saw the sheer size of the task at hand to keep the Welsh side in the top flight. The question now is can either Spurs or Arsenal use this momentum to challenge Chelsea over the rest of the season?

Kane notched his first hat-trick of the season (Getty)



Everton on the up, but same can’t be said for City

You’d have to go back a long way to find such an impressive performance from Everton, as they were at their clinical best to defeat Manchester City 4-0 on Sunday in the latest dent to Pep Guardiola’s title hopes – which are quickly becoming faint top-four dreams.

Both Kevin Mirallas and academy product Tom Davies were brilliant in their performances, and Ronald Koeman is beginning to bring the best out of the pair along with the nearly-man Ross Barkley, who could yet turn out to be the player he’s been billed as. Koeman’s finding small ways to improve Everton, none more so than in front of goal, as his side converted all four of their shots on target to secure a famous win at Goodison Park.

But for City the alarm bells are ringing. Guardiola cannot claim to have made City’s squad any better, and apart from the injured Ilkay Gundogan, none of his summer signings have made an impact anything close to what is expected. City have conceded more and scored less than Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool, and the decision to let Joe Hart leave looks more and more questionable given Bravo failed to make a save at the weekend. At 33 years old, he’s hardly an option for the future, either, and for Guardiola those alarm bells are becoming deafening.

Davies scored his first goal for Everton on a famous afternoon (Getty)



Hull up for the fight even if they still need strengthening

Few will have looked at Hull’s encounter against Bournemouth and predicted a 3-1 comeback victory for a side that were bottom of the table at the start of the weekend. It came about somewhat by chance, with Abel Hernandez only in the side due to the alarming number of injuries on Marco Silva’s hands, but the forward delivered with two goals and the win was completed when Tom Huddlestone’s effort was turned in by the unfortunate Tyrone Mings.

If Silva wanted a reaction from his side in their games together, he’s got it. Wins in the FA Cup and Premier League along with a spirited defeat by Manchester United in the EFL Cup semi-finals shows Hull still believe they can stay up this season. Their reward is 18th place, leapfrogging Swansea and Sunderland, and are level on points with 17th-place Palace.

Suddenly the promised land doesn’t look that far away.

Abel Hernandez celebrates after scoring his second goal against Bournemouth (Getty)

West Brom face crunch time as Pulis calls for reinforcements

West Bromwich Albion have emerged from their testing run pretty much as expected, with losses to Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham sandwiching much-needed wins over Southampton and Hull. But now the hard work restarts.

The Baggies have been one of the surprises of the season, but manager Tony Pulis has called on his board to loosen the purse strings and bring in the right players to strengthen the squad. They missed out on Morgan Schneiderlin, who made his Everton debut after completing a £22m switch from Manchester United, and haven’t made any major signings this month.

With winnable games coming up against Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Stoke, West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, the next six matches could define what the club are fighting for at the end of the season. Who knows, Europe could be on the cards.