Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba missed out on a place in Fifa's world team of the year by the narrowest margin in the award's history.

The Fifa FifPro World XI is chosen through the votes of 26,516 players in 69 countries across the world.

Each player is asked to choose one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.

Pogba, who became the world's most expensive player when United paid Juventus £89m for him in the summer, missed out on the team by just two votes.

While the Frenchman made the team in 2015, he was omitted this year in favour of Real Madrid's Toni Kroos who lines up alongside Andres Iniesta and Luka Modric in midfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both feature in the team for the 10th year in a row, appearing up front with the latter's Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez.

Click on the gallery below to view the Fifa FifPro World XI for 2016:

Fifa FifPro World XI 2016







11 show all Fifa FifPro World XI 2016



















1/11 Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich) Getty

2/11 Gerard Pique (Spain, Barcelona) Getty

3/11 Daniel Alves (Brazil, Barcelona and Juventus) Getty

4/11 Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid) Getty

5/11 Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid) Getty

6/11 Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid) Getty

7/11 Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid) Getty

8/11 Andres Iniesta (Spain, Barcelona) Getty

9/11 Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona) Getty

10/11 Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Barcelona) Getty

11/11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid) Getty

Pogba's exclusion means that not a single player from the Premier League is represented. Ten of the team played in Spain's La Liga - with Daniel Alves leaving Barcelona for Serie A side Juventus in the summer - while Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is the sole Bundesliga representative.

The award was inaugurated in 2005 when the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Claude Makelele made the team following Chelsea's first Premier League win.​