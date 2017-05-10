Wayne Rooney 'happy' at Manchester United as he insists he's never thrown his 'toys out of the pram'

Wayne Rooney has once again pledged his future to Manchester United, while insisting that he has never “thrown my toys out of the pram” on account of his limited game-time this season.

Jose Mourinho has overlooked the United captain for the vast majority of the season who has subsequently been reduced to an ancillary role at the club.

As a result, Rooney has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer. As revealed by the The Independent in March, Everton are expected to make a bid for their former player and it’s understood United may even be willing to waive a transfer fee.

Wayne Rooney's career in pictures







13 show all Wayne Rooney's career in pictures























1/13 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/13 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/13 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/13 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/13 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/13 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/13 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/13 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/13 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/13 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/13 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/13 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/13 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

In spite of his lack of football this season, Rooney has insisted he remains happy at the club and wants to continue to help the team move forward.

Rooney said: “I haven’t thrown my toys out of the pram but I do want to play to help the team.

“Football changes. You have different challenges in your career. I would like to play more but I’ve tried to help the team on and off pitch.

“Of course you want to play every game. I’ve had to try to take my chance when called upon. I try to do my best for the team.

“I’ve been at this club 13 years, of course I want to play football. Here? Of course.

“The more I can play the better for me and more I can help team.”

Rooney has started in two of United’s last three fixtures and could again be named in Mourinho’s starting XI on Thursday night as the side bid to reach the final of the Europa League.

Rooney scored from the spot in United's 1-1 draw with Swansea (Getty Images)



United’s growing injury list has forced Mourinho to make full use of his squad, with Rooney one of the players to have benefited from such circumstances.

The 31-year-old added that his only focus at the moment is helping United see off Celta Viga in tomorrow night’s semi-final second-leg clash and secure a place in the final.

“My focus is on getting into this final,” he said.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us to win the European final.

