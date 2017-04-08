  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Premier League live: Liverpool vs Stoke, Manchester City vs Hull, West Ham vs Swansea and more

Live Blog

Follow live updates from around the grounds in the top flight

Click to follow
The Independent Football
dele-alli-0.jpg
Dele Alli celebrates opening the scoring with Heung Min-Son Getty

Liverpool travel to Stoke City in the pick of the five 3.00pm kick-offs in the Premier League on Saturday, while West Ham United and Swansea City meet in a huge relegation six-pointer and Manchester City host Hull.

 

Saturday's Premier League kick-offs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 12.30pm

Manchester City vs Hull City

Middlesbrough vs Burnley

Stoke City vs Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton

West Ham United vs Swansea City

Bournemouth vs Chelsea - 5.30pm

Sunday's Premier League kick-offs

Sunderland vs Manchester United - 1.30pm

Everton vs Leicester City - 4.00pm

Monday's Premier League kick-off

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - 8.00pm

Comments