Liverpool travel to Stoke City in the pick of the five 3.00pm kick-offs in the Premier League on Saturday, while West Ham United and Swansea City meet in a huge relegation six-pointer and Manchester City host Hull.
Saturday's Premier League kick-offs
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 12.30pm
Manchester City vs Hull City
Middlesbrough vs Burnley
Stoke City vs Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton
West Ham United vs Swansea City
Bournemouth vs Chelsea - 5.30pm
Sunday's Premier League kick-offs
Sunderland vs Manchester United - 1.30pm
Everton vs Leicester City - 4.00pm
Monday's Premier League kick-off
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - 8.00pm
