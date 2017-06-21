Southampton and Crystal Palace are battling to appoint Mauricio Pellegrino as manager, with both clubs moving towards making the Argentinean the preferred candidate for their managerial vacancy.

Pellegrino has now impressed in talks with both Saints and Palace, and is close to having his pick of either job. Southampton are still working through their short-list following last week’s dismissal of Claude Puel, while Palace have been searching for a new manager for almost one month. Both clubs are also interested in Frank De Boer, who has impressed Palace with his vision for refreshing their first team with young players.

But Pellegrino has got further than De Boer with both Palace and Southampton, and now seems certain to be coaching in the Premier League next season. Pellegrino impressed with Alavés in Spain last season, where the newly-promoted side finished ninth in La Liga and reached the Copa del Rey final. Pellegrino had previously played for and coached at Liverpool, working alongside his mentor Rafael Benitez.

Southampton are currently going through the short-list they drew up following Puel’s sacking last week. Pellegrino is the favoured candidate so far although they have not yet spoken to De Boer, who is also on the list.

If Pellegrino was offered the job he would take it, ahead of Palace. Pellegrino is friends with Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Saints from 2013 to 2014 and he sees the job as the perfect move into English football, just as it was for his friend.

Palace spoke to Pellegrino before Saints did but they committed themselves to a full hiring process, having failed to land Marco Silva, their preferred candidate after Sam Allardyce walked out last month. Silva took over at Watford instead.

If Palace do miss out on Pellegrino then they are likely to turn to De Boer. The Dutch manager has been out of work since leaving Internazionale last November but he has impressed Palace with his commitment to improving young players, a philosophy that excites the club heirarchy. De Boer won four Dutch titles during his six seasons at Ajax, before stepping down in 2016.