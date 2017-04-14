Tottenham will hope to beat mid-table Bournemouth and keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday 15 August.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 12.00pm.
Previous meetings
Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0
Premier League, October 2016
Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 0
Premier League, March 2016
Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 5
Premier League, October 2015
Form
Tottenham: WWWWW
Bournemouth: WWDDL
Odds
Tottenham: 13/50
Bournemouth: 10/1
Draw: 53/1
