Everton have completed the signing of Spanish Under-21 international Sandro Ramirez.

The young forward arrives on a four-year deal after leaving Malaga.

Sandro’s contract with Malaga contained a €6m (£5.1m) release clause, but it only became active on Monday July 3.

While Everton were initially hoping Malaga might agree to a deal for the same price to be completed before that date, the Andalucians have held firm and Sandro was instead confirmed as a Toffee at 4pm.

After leaving Barcelona on a free transfer a year ago, Sandro impressed on the Costa del Sol scoring 14 La Liga goals.

Atletico Madrid met with the striker’s agent but after failing with their appeal against a transfer ban, saw the deal collapse.

And Sandro has claimed that Everton are "the ideal club" for him right now.

“I’m very happy, this is a big step in my career,” Sandro told evertontv. “I know I’m signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I’ve got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game.

“I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park. It’s a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up. They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing. I’m hoping I can get to know my teammates as soon as possible, and want to adapt to the football and the way of life in the city.

“Everton have made some big signings and we’re hoping we can put in a great season and hopefully then we can achieve that aim of getting in the Champions League. It will be a big season for us.

“I was lucky enough to play with some of the best players in the world and managed to win the odd trophy but the important thing now is that I’m very happy to be signing for Everton. We’ve got a fantastic squad and I’m excited about being able to compete at Everton and win plenty of silverware.”