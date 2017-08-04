Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has hinted that highly-rated youngster Kylian Mbappe could leave before the close of the transfer window if an offer big enough arrives.

The French champions have already lost many of the young stars that helped them to the domestic title and into the Champions League semi-finals last season.

And after watching Ligue 1 rivals PSG smash the world record with their £200m signing of Neymar from Barcelona on Thursday, Jardim conceded that it is "not always possible" to keep hold of the best players.

With Europe's biggest clubs still sniffing around remaining stars like Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Fabinho, the manager admitted they may not be Monaco players by the start of September, as much as he would like to keep them.

“It’s important to keep all of the players who were important last season at the club," Jardim said.

"But down the years it has been shown that it is not always possible to keep hold of your players and you know how our project works.

"Therefore, our objective is to work with the players that are still here when the transfer window closes.”

Mbappe has endured a quiet pre-season while at the centre of a transfer saga involving the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal.

But Jardim has backed the 18-year-old to come good once again.

"He hasn’t scored in pre-season but he’s working hard to turn things around," Jardim added.

"It’s not just him but all the young players who were here last season and who had such a great season.

"Fabinho, Lemar, Kylian… Fabinho and Lemar are slightly older and maybe a bit more mature but Kylian has been working well.

"They know the most important thing is what happens on the pitch.”