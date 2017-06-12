Manchester United are hoping to have Alvaro Morata in the north-west for a medical this week after productive talks with Real Madrid this weekend.

Jose Mourinho is determined to make his frontline better and younger, with veteran pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney expected to leave the club before next season.

And Morata has become the Old Trafford club's top target since Antoine Griezmann decided to remain in Madrid with Atletico.

Real Madrid had been insisting on a fee of £78m but, given that they want to press ahead with upgrading their own forward line with the pursuit of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, United hope to be able to tie up a deal for the Spain international for under £70m.

Talks between the two clubs progressed enough on Saturday and Sunday to suggest Morata could feasibly arrive in Manchester to tie up the final details before this week is out.

1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

United will then turn their attention to Andrea Belotti, a player Mourinho has been impressed by and whom he is keen to sign from Torino.

The Serie A club want 'Gonzalo Higuain money' for the forward and have been holding out for his £84m release clause, but with the player ready to move on there is a hope that the Turin club realise a deal may have to be struck.

If Torino won't budge on the price then expect the Old Trafford club to walk away from a deal.