Anthony Martial has been backed to thrive at Manchester United in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Life at Old Trafford began seamlessly for the 21-year-old after his big-money move from Monaco, yet he flattered to deceive during his second campaign in the north west.

Martial mustered just eight goals in 42 appearances under Jose Mourinho, who left him out of the United squad entirely at times having grown frustrated with the France international.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

But with Ibrahimovic released following a season-ending knee injury former Red Devil Mikael Silvestre has backed him to shine.

"Zlatan’s aura was big. So was his character, his ego, and what he was spreading around him was sometimes intimidating for the younger players. But also it gives you an example to follow, so it was good to have him around," he said.

"For the younger players and Anthony, you’d expect them to score more goals and not put all the pressure on Romelu for the first season. Marcus (Rashford) has to score more, Anthony too, and all these players will benefit from the work of the team, but it wasn’t consistent last season.

"Anthony has reached the level of Manchester United and the French national team, so I think he will answer the critics and improve his game to perform at least as the same level as the first season. When you reach that level, when you then have a difficult time, you bounce back because you are a competitor."

"The potential is there," he added. "Yeah, it was a disappointing second season, but with young players sometimes it is difficult to get the consistency.

"I would love to see him back to his best, with a happy face and ready to work hard. Sometimes he just switches off from the game and you can't expect the manager to give you a second chance if you do that because the expectation and the pressure that the club is on, you have to be fully focused for 90 minutes.

"I think Anthony knows that and he has been told and hopefully he will learn from that."

United are currently in California for their pre-season tour and play LA Galaxy in their first match on Sunday.