Sam Allardyce could face a second investigation after it emerged that Cardiff City discovered evidence of unexplained payments regarding the loan move of Ravel Morrison from West Ham in 2014, when Allardyce was still manager of the Premier League club.

The Telegraph reports that Cardiff launched their own investigation into the move after questions were raised over fees relating to Morrison’s loan switch two years ago. The concerns were not reported to the Football Association – which is a breach of FA rules – nor the police, but the Championship club have confirmed that an investigation did take place at the time.

An agent is alleged to have told the club that a payment had been agreed with Allardyce, with the report adding that the agent in question is believed to be disgraced Italian Pino Pagliara. The football agent is banned from any football-related activity after his involvement in the Genoa-Vincenzi scandal of 2005, but he is believed to use intermediaries to conduct his business.

The report claims that despite the investigation, Cardiff failed to put the allegation to Allardyce. A Cardiff spokesman confirmed to The Telegraph: “Mr Pagliara was not paid by the club. We investigated the matter thoroughly.”

Morrison, who now plays for Italian side Lazio, was involved in a previous alleged conflict with Allardyce and his agent, Mark Curtis, when Allardyce was said to have put pressure on the midfielder to sign up with the football agent.

When Morrison refused to do so, Allardyce is alleged to have dropped him from the West Ham team, with insiders claiming that his decision to leave Morrison out of the club’s first-team plans had nothing to do with performances.

England manager contenders







6 show all England manager contenders









1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

The financial arrangements regarding Morrison’s move to Cardiff prompted a club official to launch an investigation, with a conversation between the official and Mr Pagliara being relayed to the Cardiff City board where the allegation of a payment was made. Cardiff then employed an external company to investigate the matter, though The Telegraph adds that there was not any evidence of the alleged payment to Allardyce or a direct one to Mr Pagliara.

Alan Shearer says England are now a laughing stock

A Cardiff City spokesman said: “Mr Pagliara was not paid by the club. We investigated the matter thoroughly.”

Cardiff City launched an investigation into their move for West Ham's Ravel Morrison in 2014 (Getty)

Mr Pagliara, who is also at the centre of The Telegraph’s latest revelations that eight Premier League managers past or present have received alleged bungs during their careers, said: “I never paid any payment to Sam Allardyce.”

Allardyce has previously denied taking bribes for player transfers, and after resigning as England manager on Tuesday, he has confirmed his intention to return to football management once he returns from a short break out of the country.