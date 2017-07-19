Monaco forward and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar has sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

The France international happily posed for a photograph with an Arsenal supporter while away in Switzerland with Monaco, leading many fans to optimistically speculate that the 21-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Lemar also “smiled” when quizzed on whether he would be swapping the Stade Louis II for the Emirates Stadium – surely irrefutable proof that a deal is inching closer.

“OMG! I met Thomas Lemar in Saillon, Switzerland,” the opportunistic fan wrote on Twitter.

“He seemed really happy taking photos with me. Definitely Arsenal bound!”

“I asked him if he is joining Arsenal, he gave me a smile and walked away.

“I’m positive he will sign after Monaco’s trip to Switzerland!”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger last week admitted that Lemar had caught his eye and was a potential transfer target – although added that he had “nothing really concrete” to say about the potential signing.

“That's all speculation at the moment, there is nothing really concrete about any signing,” Wenger said as the club touched down for their preseason tour in Sydney.

“He's a player that we have looked at, but the rest is only speculation.

“I am open to get some more signings, but it is not easy to find the players who can strengthen our squad, because we have top-quality players.

“There are two ways to improve always: analyse what we did well last season and what we did not so well and improve that, and then you can bring new players in.

“But at the moment, because we are in pre-season, it is very important for us to analyse well what happened last season and where we can improve.

“We have top quality in our squad, and at the moment I focus on that.”