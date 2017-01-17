  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Barcelona and Atletico eye Diego Costa, Dimitri Payet to take pay cut to leave West Ham

Follow the latest transfer news on Tuesday 17 January

Click to follow
The Independent Football
diego-costa2.jpg
Diego Costa is wanted by Atletico Madrid but could also see Barcelona make an offer for him Getty

The Diego Costa transfer saga continues to rumble on with the Chelsea striker set for talks today with manager Antonio Conte falling their falling out last week, and while the Blues will not allow him to leave this month, it’s been revealed that both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid want to sign the Spain international in the summer. Follow all the latest news here.

Follow the live news below...

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January

Comments