The Diego Costa transfer saga continues to rumble on with the Chelsea striker set for talks today with manager Antonio Conte falling their falling out last week, and while the Blues will not allow him to leave this month, it’s been revealed that both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid want to sign the Spain international in the summer. Follow all the latest news here.
- Barcelona considering summer bid for Diego Costa as Atletico eye return
- Costa set for clear-the-air talks with Antonio Conte today
- Manchester City could renew interest in Lionel Messi as part of overhaul
- Dimitri Payet prepared to take a pay cut in order to leave West Ham
- Manchester United reject second offer from Lyon for Memphis Depay
- United also miss out on first-buy clause for highly-rated Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior
The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January