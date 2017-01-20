Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is once again being linked with a move to Real Madrid, with young AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also having his future thrown into doubt. There’s talk of a Manchester United England international considering a move to China, while Dimitri Payet’s West Ham exit has taken a giant step closer after his teammates banished him from their group chat. Follow the latest here.

Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois said to want a move to Real Madrid in the summer

AC Milan's Gianluigi Donarumma also linked with Real and Manchester United after turning down contract

United’s Ashley Young ‘considering’ an offer from Chinese club Shandong Luneng

West Ham players kick Dimitri Payet out of their Whatsapp group

Payet also have his car vandalised in London

Middlesbrough trying to sign Stoke forward Bojan Krkic

Leonardo Ulloa hands in transfer request with champion Leicester

Follow the live new below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.