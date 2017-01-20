Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is once again being linked with a move to Real Madrid, with young AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also having his future thrown into doubt. There’s talk of a Manchester United England international considering a move to China, while Dimitri Payet’s West Ham exit has taken a giant step closer after his teammates banished him from their group chat. Follow the latest here.
- Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois said to want a move to Real Madrid in the summer
- AC Milan's Gianluigi Donarumma also linked with Real and Manchester United after turning down contract
- United’s Ashley Young ‘considering’ an offer from Chinese club Shandong Luneng
- West Ham players kick Dimitri Payet out of their Whatsapp group
- Payet also have his car vandalised in London
- Middlesbrough trying to sign Stoke forward Bojan Krkic
- Leonardo Ulloa hands in transfer request with champion Leicester
Follow the live new below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.Reuse content