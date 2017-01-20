  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Thibaut Courtois 'wants' Real Madrid move, Manchester United winger offered China deal

Follow the latest form the transfer window on Friday 20 January

Click to follow
The Independent Football
thibaut-courtois.jpg
Thibaut Courtois is being linked with a summer move from Chelsea to Real Madrid Getty

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is once again being linked with a move to Real Madrid, with young AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also having his future thrown into doubt. There’s talk of a Manchester United England international considering a move to China, while Dimitri Payet’s West Ham exit has taken a giant step closer after his teammates banished him from their group chat. Follow the latest here.

  • Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois said to want a move to Real Madrid in the summer
  • AC Milan's Gianluigi Donarumma also linked with Real and Manchester United after turning down contract
  • United’s Ashley Young ‘considering’ an offer from Chinese club Shandong Luneng
  • West Ham players kick Dimitri Payet out of their Whatsapp group
  • Payet also have his car vandalised in London
  • Middlesbrough trying to sign Stoke forward Bojan Krkic
  • Leonardo Ulloa hands in transfer request with champion Leicester

Follow the live new below...

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January.

Comments