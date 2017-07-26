  1. Sport
The transfer window is in full swing and clubs are spending money like it's going out of fashion.

Kylian Mbappe could make a world record move to Real Madrid while Neymar could break that record again should he complete his own switch to Paris St-Germain.

On these shores the future of Alexis Sanchez remains the biggest talking point in north London and Manchester as Pep Guardiola weighs up continuing his lavish spending this summer, having already exceeded the £200m mark.

With just one year left on his contract, Sanchez is keen to leave Arsenal and The Independent revealed on Monday that he will accept a lower salary from City as opposed to Bayern Munich or Juventus in order to force through a move.

Arsenal are determined not to sell though, with Arsene Wenger holding firm on his intention to keep the Chilean.

Liverpool meanwhile are yet to submit a third bid for RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita while United are pondering moves for at least two more players before the window closes with Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier and Nemanja Matic all being considered by Jose Mourinho.

Follow the latest with our live blog...

Live Updates

Pep Guardiola has defended Manchester City's summer spending despite an overall outlay of over £200 million that looks to rise further before the window closes.

City are preparing to go head-to-head with Real Madrid in a friendly in Los Angeles and Guardiola repeated his assertion since joining City last summer that his and the club's long-term project "needs time" to consistently reach the heights of Real and former clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich on the European stage.

Yet, he defended City's splurge with £130 million spent on full-backs alone in recruiting Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo in recent weeks as the result of City's lack of investment in that position in recent years.

Pep Guardiola defends Manchester City's transfer spending this summer

 

Pep Guardiola has hinted Manchester City remain in the hunt forKylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid appearing to have clinched a deal for the player.

Spanish reports on Tuesday suggested Real had agreed a fee with Monaco believed to be in the region of £160m, a new world record high.

City face the European champions on Thursday and speaking ahead of the game in Los Angeles Guardiola refused to rule out a move for the 18-year-old Frenchman as he looks for further improvements to his squad.

Pep Guardiola hints Manchester City are ready to rival Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

 

Jose Mourinho has labelled the spiralling costs in the transfer market as "dangerous" but defended his own purchases of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.
Danilo joined Manchester City in a £26.5m deal, but the defender has revealed how Zinedine Zidane tried to keep him at Real Madrid with a last-gasp attempt to block his Bernabeu exit. 
 

Zinedine Zidane made last-gasp attempt to keep City's Danilo at Real Madrid

Swansea have rejected a second bid worth in the region of £45million from Everton for star man Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Welsh club turned down an offer for the Iceland international believed to be worth £40m from the Toffees earlier this month.

It is now understood Everton have tabled a new bid of around £40million with potential add-ons that could take a final package closer to £45m.

Swansea turn down fresh bid from Everton for Gylfi Sigurdsson

 

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that it was Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho – not close friend Paul Pogba – who persuaded him to leave Everton for Old Trafford last month.
Jose Mourinho joked with Gareth Bale about signing the Welshman during a light-hearted exchange ahead of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Real Madrid over the weekend.
Jürgen Klopp has resisted Jose Mourinho’s attempt to lure him into a war of words after refusing to be drawn on the Manchester United manager’s claims that Liverpool will struggle this season.

Jose Mourinho has insisted Manchester United do not need Javier Hernandez and he didn’t try and re-sign him prior to the Mexican’s move to West Ham United on Monday.

‘Chicharito’ completed a £16m return to the Premier League to become the highest-ever paid player at the Hammers two years after being sold to Bayer Leverkusen by Louis van Gaal for a mere £7.3m.

That is a decision that Mourinho has previously claimed he never would have made in allowing Hernandez’s exit if he had been in charge then but even so did not feel he needed to step in and bring the 29-year-old back to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho reveals reason why Manchester United did not re-sign Javier Hernandez

 

So, in a summer where so many of the major Premier League clubs are talking about spending well over £200m, the world transfer record is inevitably set to be demolished… just not by any of them.
 
Here's Miguel Delaney on why Real remain the kings of the transfer market.
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he wants to stay at Real Madrid for the forthcoming season, adding that he is eager to win more trophies with the club.
Neymar’s proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain has given theBarcelona forward a “massive headache”, according to a former team-mate.

Let's take a look around the morning newspapers, shall we?

Liverpool insist Brazilian playmaker PHILIPPE COUTINHO is not for sale at any price but the Daily Star reports that Barcelona are preparing an £80million bid. The Reds have already rejected a £72million offer from the Catalan giants, who do not appear keen to take no for an answer.

Manchester City are hoping to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Monaco's teenage sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE, according to the Daily Mirror. The Blues have already splashed out £217million this summer and the £143million capture of Mbappe would carry their spending spree beyond £350million.

Staying with Monaco, winger THOMAS LEMAR is set to complete a £45million move to Arsenal as the exodus from the club continues, writes The Sun. Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy, Valere Germain have already left the club and it appears that 21-year-old Lemar will get his wish to move to north London despite the French club initially holding out for £80million.

 

Manchester United are still two signings short this summer, butJose Mourinho is confident executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has the situation under control.

After making four acquisitions in his first summer at the Old Trafford helm, the plan was to make a further four top-quality additions ahead of the 2017-18 season.

So far defender Victor Lindelof has arrived from Benfica, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku snared in a deal worth an initial £75m.

Jose Mourinho looking for two more Manchester United signings but confident situation is in hand

 

Jack Wilshere wants to stay close to London if he leaves Arsenalthis summer.

The England midfielder is up for sale and has just one year left on his contract but so far no deal has been agreed for the 25-year-old.

There is serious interest from abroad in Wilshere with both Sampdoria and Antalyaspor making offers for the midfielder. While Arsenal are currently hoping for a fee of close to £20m, the player himself is understood to be reluctant to move abroad.

Jack Wilshere wants to stay near London and prefers West Ham move

 

Renato Sanches has revealed wants to leave Bayern Munich amid interest from AC Milan and Manchester United.

The teenager has struggled to make an impact at the Bundesliga champions since his £35m move from Benfica last summer and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted Sanches is available for £43m.

Jose Mourinho spoke highly of Sanches when he became United boss last summer and insisted that if he was in charge at the time, the club would not have missed out on signing him.

Renato Sanches gives Manchester United hope as he admits he wants to leave Bayern Munich

 

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window.
 
We will have all the latest news, views, gossip, rumour and innuendo right here - plus all those all-important done deals - so stick with us throughout the day.
 
Without further ado, off we go.
 
 

