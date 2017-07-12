  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Eric Dier pushes for Manchester United move as Arsene Wenger talks to Kylian Mbappe

All the latest transfer news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

It's the summer transfer window and Premier League clubs are splashing the cash.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose MourinhoArsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City were the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but rivals United have caught them up landing the summer's biggest deal so far, Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees meanwhile Everton have signed six new faces including United's Wayne Rooney.

How Manchester United could line up next season

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Fabinho

    Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Chelsea finally got their hands on Antonio Rudiger while Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal. Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action.

Live Updates

Arsenal youngster Daniel Crowley is on the verge of a move to Willem II in The Netherlands.
 
The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Aston Villa in 2014 but will now seal a permanent move to Holland, having spent last season on loan at Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles.
 
Willem II have confirmed the signing of Crowley, who is expected to sign a three-year deal with the club, to the local Tilburg outlet Brabants Dagblad

A British football club has become the first to pay its men's and women's team the same.

As part of their Equality FC campaign aimed at raising awareness of gender inequality in the game, Lewes FC, whose men's team play in the Isthmian League Division One South, will pay both their teams the same amount from next season.

In addition they have also pledged to provide equal resources for coaching, equipment and facilities.

Football club become first to pay women's team the same as the men

 

Arsene Wenger has ruled out selling Olivier Giroud this summer amidst reports Everton want him as they continue their impressive summer recruitment.

The Toffees were reportedly looking to add the Frenchman to their cluster of new signings which already include strikers Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez.

But it is understood Ronald Koeman still wants more new signings with Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen all also on Merseyside.

Arsene Wenger warns Everton about approaching Arsenal over Olivier Giroud

 

Arsene Wenger is obstinately digging in over Alexis Sanchez’s future, leading many close to the player and manager to believe that the Chilean could yet stay at Arsenal next season.

While the 28-year-old is now widely believed to desire a move to Manchester City - and a reunion with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola - above all else, and is refusing to sign a new contract at the Emirates as his current deal runs out next year, there is still no willingness on the part of Wenger to let him go to a rival.

It had been felt that a move to Bayern Munich could be on, as they had been making progress in June over a prospective transfer that would at least have been more palatable to the Arsenal boss, but the German champions have ultimately baulked at the high price demanded by Wenger.

Alexis Sanchez preparing to stay at Arsenal as club hold out for at least £90m

 

Arsene Wenger has hinted that Arsenal will continue their raid on Ligue 1 and has admitted that the likes of Thomas Lemar have caught his eye.

The Gunners have already added Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac to their squad as they look to win their place back in the Champions League after finishing a Wenger-worst fifth last season.

However, with the amount needed to be spent to compete with the money-throwing exploits of the likes of Manchester United and City this summer, Wenger’s spending is far from over.

Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal are chasing Monaco star

 

Romelu Lukaku has only been a Manchester United player for a matter of hours but he is already targeting trophies with his new club.

The Belgian completed his move from Everton on Monday evening for an initial fee of £75million which could rise to more than £100m with bonuses and performance related add-ons.

Lukaku is delighted to have joined up with his new teammates in California ahead of their 18-day summer tour with good friend Paul Pogba among them.

Romelu Lukaku reveals what he wants to achieve at Manchester United

 

Mohamed Salah will be unavailable to play in Liverpool’s friendly against Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday as he is awaiting work permit clearance.

The Egypt international completed a €39m (£34.3m) transfer from Roma last month and began training with the rest of Jürgen Klopp’s squad on Saturday.

Salah is not, however, eligible to play at Prenton Park as standard immigration procedure requires him to leave the country and then return before receiving clearance to play.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool debut delayed due to work permit issue

 

We’re still a few weeks from clubs actually playing proper games on the pitch, but those off the pitch are now in full swing.

This is the time of year when they will do their most work off the pitch to try and influence next season’s table, and the signings they make in the next three months will for some be a more important factor in where they finish than anything else.

So, who actually leads the way right now? Who leads the summer transfer league table.

Transfer window power rankings: Every Premier League club rated on their business so far

 

Pep Guardiola has been left stunned and angered by Dani Alves' decision to reject Manchester City in favour of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Barcelona and Juventus full-back was fully expected to sign for the Premier League side and, even after meeting Guardiola last week, had City convinced that he would be turning out in sky blue next season. 

But a bumper offer from the Parisians' new sporting director Antero Henrique has turned Alves' head and the Brazilian will, pending a medical, hook up with PSG boss Unai Emery, who is well aware of the right-back's talents from his time in Spain.

Guardiola fumes as Dani Alves signs for PSG in shock U-turn

 

Torino have ruled out the possibility of selling Chelsea target Andrea Belotti to another Italian club and have revealed they will discuss the possibility of allowing him to leave.
Lets's take a look around today's back pages.

England goalkeeper JOE HART is wanted by West Ham, reports the Telegraph, although the Hammers are keen on a loan deal, while Manchester City would rather Hart left on a permanent basis. The paper adds that Newcastle have been put off by a £20million price tag and the 30-year-old's wages, and have also missed out on JOSE REINA after he decided to sign a new Napoli deal.

Staying with West Ham, the Evening Standard claims that the Hammers will return to Stoke with an improved offer for wantaway forward MARKO ARNAUTOVIC. The 28-year-old has submitted a transfer request after an initial offer was turned down.

Marseille are keen on Tottenham's MOUSSA SISSOKO, reports the Evening Standard. The Frenchman is apparently keen to leave Spurs after struggling for game time since arriving from Newcastle.

Everton and Crystal Palace are set to fight it out for the signing of Ajax defender JAIRO RIEDEWALD, says the Liverpool Echo. The Holland international was reportedly on his way to Selhurst Park when the Toffees made an 11th-hour bid.

 

Leicester City are ready to offer Demarai Gray more first-team football with Tottenham among the clubs keeping tabs on the talented young winger. 

Gray made just nine Premier League starts last season but impressed in his substitute appearances before a strong tournament display at this summer's European Under-21 championship. 

The winger was ready to force and exit over concerns about being held back but, with the Foxes preparing to sell Riyad Mahrez, there is an opening in the team and manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted to giving in to Gray's frustrations.

Leicester make promise to Demarai Gray to head off Tottenham interest

 

Atlético Madrid are under pressure to seal the signing of Diego Costa after failing to land another of their key summer targets.

The Spanish giants began the summer keen to sign Alexandre Lacazette, Sandro, Vitolo and Costa, with outline agreements in place for all four.

But they have missed out with Diego Simeone now piling pressure on the club to get a deal for Costa over the line.

Atletico Madrid are growing desperate to seal Diego Costa transfer

 

Manchester United are still a few million short of Internazionale’s asking price for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, but those close to the deal expect it to be completed for a fee of around £45m to £50m over the next week.

The 28-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club but - in something that has become a theme of the summer for United and all of the other top Premier League clubs when looking to buy from foreign sides - Inter have so far proved unmoving on their star player’s asking price.

United sources feel a deal will eventually be struck, however, and that the English club are likely to match Inter’s demands - possibly over the next few days.

Manchester United confident of completing a deal for Ivan Perisic despite reservations over asking price

 

