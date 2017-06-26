The summer transfer window may not have opened but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from working into overdrive.

Every man and his dog has been linked to Manchester United in the last few weeks while Arsenal’s search for a much-needed forward continues.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves in what promises to be another summer of bumper signings.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer. Getty

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

Still, a number of clubs have set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax’s Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

Live Updates 18 mins ago Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog for Monday 26th June. Join us throughout the day to keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, gossip, updates and rumours from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe. 17 mins ago Here are some of the stories making the headlines across the backpages this morning: The Daily Star claims that Arsenal and Manchester City are weighing up the possibility of completing a straight swap deal for ALEXIS SANCHEZ and SERGIO AGUERO. Both clubs have been linked with the other's star striker and, with no current movement on any one-way deal, an exchange could be the perfect solution. Sanchez is also said to be attracting glances from Bayern Munich, so City might have to move fast to capture the Chilean. The Daily Mirror reports that Swansea have rejected a £30m bid from Everton for GYLFI SIGURDSSON. Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is unlikely to be dissuaded, however, as he targets a player who scored nine goals to help the Swans survive in the top flight last season. Following the Icelandic schemer out of the door could be underachieving striker BORJA BASTON, the £15m record buy from Atletico Madrid who looks set to return to Spain with Malaga. Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has reassured WAYNE ROONEY that he would have a "positive experience" if he moved to the Chinese Super League, the Swede has told the Daily Mail. The 31-year-old is considering leaving Manchester United after losing his place in the starting XI. Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign KELECHI IHEANACHO from Manchester City, writes the Daily Mirror. The young Nigerian striker has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham and Leicester in recent weeks and now the ambitious Eagles are ready to swoop.

