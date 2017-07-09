The summer transfer window is wide open with a host of world football's biggest names apparently on the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Morata are just a handful of big-name players tipped for a move this summer, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte all eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Rather impressively, a number of clubs have already set about their business early. Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters, having already signed both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool in a £34.3m move from Roma.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

The Reds' pursuit of Naby Keita is beginning to annoy Leipzig with lots of talk but little action. And then there's Charlie Taylor, Roque Mesa and a bunch of other guys signing deals at Premier League clubs.

We will have all the latest transfer news and reports throughout the day right here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Live Updates 12 mins ago Romelu Lukaku is inching ever closer to a £75m move to Manchester United. The striker has been holidaying in Los Angeles, alongside good friend and new teammate Paul Pogba, and says he undertook his medical in California before he will be joined by the rest of the United squad later today. Latest: Romelu Lukaku confirms Manchester United medical is complete 15 mins ago Spurs are in talks to sign the highly rated Argentinian defender Juan Foyth, according to reports. Foyth, 19, has told the Argentinian press that his agent and Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron had travelled to London to discuss the transfer. He said: “I know that my agent and Veron are travelling to speak with Tottenham. I am feeling relaxed. “I would like to play in Europe, and if something comes up that convinces me and the club I will go.” 22 mins ago Wolfsburg has signed Spanish midfielder Ignacio Camacho and England youth international Kaylen Hinds from Malaga and Arsenal, respectively. The Bundesliga side says the 27-year-old Camacho signed a contract to 2021, while the 19-year-old Hinds was getting a deal to 2020. Hinds, a forward, had been playing for Arsenal Under-23s and will start training with Wolfsburg's senior squad. Camacho, a defensive midfielder, will fill the gap left following Luiz Gustavo's departure for Marseille. Kicker magazine reports Wolfsburg is paying around 10 million euros ($11.4 million) for Camacho, who played 177 league games for Malaga and has one appearance for Spain. Wolfsburg had already signed John Anthony Brooks (from Hertha Berlin), William (Internacional), Marvin Stefaniak (Dynamo Dresden), Dimata Lamdry (KV Oostende) and former 1860 Munich players Felix Uduokhai and Julian Justvan this offseason. 33 mins ago Radja Nainggolan has completely ruled out a move to Manchester United, according to Italian club's new sporting director Monchi. The midfielder has been repeatedly linked with Jose Mourinho's side but Monchi says Roma will not entertain selling the player. According to the club website, Monchi said: 'Yes [he will stay]. I think we've seen the last of the big departures from our club. Now it's time to build a team, which will be supplemented with potential purchases in the transfer market.' 1 hour ago Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid player James Rodriguez, according to reports in Spain. SPORT claim that the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has made contact with Liverpool and told them that his client is available. There is thought to be genuine interest from Liverpool, but the club are put off by Real Madrid's lofty £66m valuation of the player. 1 hour ago Good morning football fans. And the first piece of transfer news this morning is that The Mail on Sunday have splashed with the news that Arsenal are closing in on Monaco's Thomas Lemar. Arsenal only broke their transfer record a few days ago to sign Alexandre Lacazette for £52.7m, but it appears they will once again spend big on a Ligue 1 player in the coming days. The report suggests Arsenal will pay an upfront fee of £45m, which could rise to £50m depending on how Lemar performs in the Premier League. Tottenham had also been interested in the Monaco man, but their chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to pay more than £15m over their club record signing for a player unproven in England. The paper also claims that Virgil van Dijk remains a target for The Gunners.

