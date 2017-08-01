Manchester United look to be closing in on Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, with the Premier League side reportedly agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old, although his move to Old Trafford hangs in the balance due to issues surrounding his visa application, which has previously been denied.

United did at least sign midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40m, with the Serbian penning a three-year deal.

Neymar is inching closer to a world record £198m move to PSG, with the French club ready to activate his release clause to trigger what will be the biggest transfer in history.

PSG are said to be so confident that they are signing Neymar that they have already put plans into place to announce his arrival as early as this week.

Arsenal are due to welcome back Alexis Sanchez today following his extended break after the Confederations Cup, although the forward will stop off in Paris along the way that has fuelled even more transfer speculation over PSG’s interest. However, The Independent understands that he is collecting his visa to return to the UK, which he does every year.

Finally, Chelsea are eyeing up Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater as a replacement for Matic, although the Foxes are determined not to sell the influential midfielder.

