Manchester United look to be closing in on Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, with the Premier League side reportedly agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old, although his move to Old Trafford hangs in the balance due to issues surrounding his visa application, which has previously been denied.
United did at least
sign midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40m, with the Serbian penning a three-year deal.
Neymar is inching closer to a world record £198m move to PSG, with the French club ready to activate his release clause to trigger what will be the biggest transfer in history.
PSG are said to be so confident that they are signing Neymar that they have already put plans into place to announce his arrival as early as this week.
Arsenal are due to welcome back Alexis Sanchez today following his extended break after the Confederations Cup, although the forward will stop off in Paris along the way that has fuelled even more transfer speculation over PSG’s interest. However, The Independent understands that he is collecting his visa to return to the UK, which he does every year.
Finally,
Chelsea are eyeing up Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater as a replacement for Matic, although the Foxes are determined not to sell the influential midfielder.
Follow the latest below... Live Updates
22 secs ago
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has dealt a blow to Chelsea's hopes of signing Alex Sandro after categorically ruling out the sale of the Brazilian full-back.
Sandro was one of Juve's outstanding players last season as they claimed a sixth consecutive Serie A title and finished runners-up in the Champions League.
But Allegri believes this season will be "much more difficult" domestically with the
newly-rich Milan clubs joining the likes of Napoli and Roma in the fight for the Scudetto.
15 mins ago
Pep Guardiola is set to take his Manchester City squad to a training camp in Spain less than a day after the start of their Premier League season.
The former Barcelona boss will return to his homeland for a four-day stay - which includes a friendly against La Liga debutants Girona - just hours after kicking off their campaign at newcomers Brighton on August 12.
City say it is a chance for Guardiola to work with the full squad as some players missed the pre-season trip to the United States.
21 mins ago
↵
Jurgen Klopp will not sign another midfielder this summer despite missing out on Naby Keita, according to Jamie Carragher, who believes Liverpool will just wait to sign him next summer instead.
The Reds saw two bids for the Guinean – at £57m and £66m – rejected by RB Leipzig this summer, with the German club adamant they would not sell at any price.
Keita, however, has a £48m release clause inserted into his contract which activates next summer, meaning Liverpool would be able to sign him at a massive cut-price deal – but would have a number of other potential suitors to battle with.
READ MORE:
38 mins ago
Gary Neville has backed
Nemanja Matic to be a success at Manchester United following his £40million move from Chelsea. The Serbian international midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and becomes Jose Mourinho's third summer signing following the arrival of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.
Neville is a fan of the 28-year-old's and believes he will slot in to assist and ultimately replace club captain Michael Carrick in the centre of midfield.
1 hour ago
Diego Simeone has dropped a huge hint that Chelsea striker Diego Costa will return to Atletico Madrid in January – before backtracking about what he said.
“All the players want to stay, they want to achieve even better goals and get even better,” he said.
“Diego Costa? If he comes in January... we can't say anything about that yet.
“I won't speak about him now. He is a player of Chelsea. We will talk about the boys who are here now, because we have a late start to the season. That is what is important.”
1 hour ago
Hearts have announced that manager Ian Cathro has left the club with immediate effect.
1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp has delivered a firm message to Barcelona in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho by insisting that Liverpool are not “a selling club”.
The Catalan club have already had a £72m bid for the Brazilian rejected but are expected to continue their chase as Coutinho’s countryman Neymar inches closer to a move to Paris Saint-Germain this week.
2 hours ago
Jose Mourinho has revealed it was Nemanja Matic's "loyalty, consistency and ambition" that saw him re-sign him from Chelsea in a £40million deal. The Serbian international penned a three-year deal with Manchester United to become Mourinho's third summer signing following Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku into Old Trafford.
It is of course not the first time Mourinho has signed the 28-year-old having brought him back to Chelsea in 2014 and having worked with him at Stamford Bridge the Portuguese knows exactly what he will bring to his side.
2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE
After the furore that surrounded
Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke on Monday following the launch of a hunting TV channel in the UK, former England cricketer and animal rights activist Kevin Pietersen has tore into the American and called on Arsenal fans to drive him out of the club.
It's fair to say KP didn't hold back when speaking to
The Independent...
2 hours ago
Neymar is poised to complete a world record £198m move to PSG that will stun the football world - everyone except the head of the Spanish league, that is. Javier Tebas believes it would be a bigger lost if Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo left the league.
2 hours ago
Alexis Sanchez is due back in London today that should increase the progress on reaching a resolution over his future. However, he will stop off in Paris on the way, which has triggered plenty of alarm among Arsenal fans, although the trip may not be all it seems. Here's why:
3 hours ago
Let's take a look around today's back pages, shall we?
Chelsea are interested in Leicester midfielder
DANNY DRINKWATER, according to the Daily Mail, who report that the England international is on a list which also includes Bayern Munich's RENATO SANCHES, Arsenal's ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN and Everton's ROSS BARKLEY.
The
Daily Mirror say Barkley will have to lower his wage demands to join Tottenham, who are not willing to pay the £120,000-a-week wages the 23-year-old England midfielder turned down at Goodison Park.
The
Evening Standard claim Newcastle have entered the chase for LUCAS PEREZ but are as yet not ready to match Arsenal's £13.4million valuation.
Meanwhile,
NEYMAR could be a PSG player by as early as tomorrow with reports in France suggesting an announcement and parade have been arranged for Wednesday.
3 hours ago
Matic's exit leaves
Chelsea short on options in central midfield, meaning that Antonio Conte is almost certain to sign another player in the transfer window. So who could it be?
3 hours ago
So why was Jose Mourinho so keen to sign
Nemanja Matic for the second time in his career? Miguel Delaney has the lo-down on what the Serbian will bring to United's starting line-up:
3 hours ago
We start with the biggest story of Monday as
Manchester United completed the £40m signing of Nemanja Matic from Premier League rivals Chelsea as manager Jose Mourinho tapped into his former club's resources. The move has been in the pipeline for quite some time, and there will be plenty of relieved faces at Old Trafford today as a result of getting this one over the line.
Here's the full story:
The Independent Manchester United have signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, the club have confirmed, on a three-year contract for a fee believed to be around £40m. A picture of Matic in United training kit with the number 31 on – vacated by Bastian Schweinsteiger last season when he moved to Chicago Fire – did the rounds on social media on Sunday, with the caption "first hand information" written in Serbian, before the club confirmed the news on their own Twitter account on Monday.
3 hours ago
Good morning and welcome to
The Independent's live transfer blow, where we'll bring you all the latest news, done deals and rumours doing the rounds throughout the day.
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
Reuse content