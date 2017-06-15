UFC president Dana White has revealed a number of details about Conor McGregor’s fight against Floyd Mayweather, which he has promised will be “the biggest fight ever”.

On Wednesday evening, McGregor hinted at an impending announcement on his Twitter page before Mayweather quickly confirmed a deal had been agreed for a boxing match in Las Vegas.

The contest stands to become the most lucrative fight in the history of professional MMA and boxing.

In a series of interviews after the announcement had been made, White revealed that:

The fight will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two men will meet at the 154 pounds weight limit.

The two men will wear 10-ounce gloves for the contest.

The fight will last for 12 rounds of 3 minutes, each contested under traditional boxing rules.

Both men will be drug tested by the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

The undercard for the fight will be comprised of boxing matches and Mayweather Promotions will handle the matchmaking.

There is no language in the contract concerning a rematch between the two men.

White expects McGregor to make around $100m for the fight.

The fight was finally announced after over a year of negotiations, with the deal complicated by the fact that McGregor is contracted to the UFC.

Both men have also repeatedly insisted that they are the main draw and thus should earn more money from the fight.

“It's definitely the biggest fight ever in combat sports history, and probably going to be the biggest payday ever,” White said in an interview with FOX Sports.

“Let's just put it this way - all sides involved are pretty happy with their deals.”

Given McGregor’s non-existent boxing record, as well as Mayweather’s untarnished record of 49-0 and a reputation as one of the finest fighters in history, the American is seen as the overwhelming favourite to win the contest.

But White has insisted that McGregor – the biggest and most lucrative star his promotion has ever known – has a chance of upsetting the 40-year-old.

“(McGregor) is absolutely 100 per cent positive that he wins this fight, and I stopped doubting Conor McGregor a long time ago,” he insisted.

“Floyd Mayweather is 40 years old, he's always had problems with southpaws. Conor McGregor is 27 and he is a southpaw. Whenever Conor hits people, they fall.

“I'm not saying Conor McGregor's going to win. I'm not saying Floyd Mayweather's going to win. But the reason Conor McGregor's as big as he is is he'll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime.

“He will go after Floyd Mayweather and he will try to knock him out.”