Justin Rose leads the way along with Sergio Garcia as the two Europeans bid to win their first Masters title, but a quartet of Americans are ready to chase them down in what is set-up to be a dramatic final day’s play at Augusta. Follow the latest here.

(All times BST unless stated)

Rose and Garcia in final group and lead on -6

Pair due to tee off at 19:45

Americans Fowler, Spieth, Moore and Hoffman all within two shots

Englishmen Lee Westwood and Paul Casey also in contention

Tee times

(USA unless stated, all times Local, -5hrs from BST), (a) denotes amateurs:

1005 Ernie Els (Rsa)

1015 Marc Leishman (Aus), Larry Mize

1025 Andrew Sullivan (Eng), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1035 Curtis Luck (a) (Aus), James Hahn

1045 Adam Hadwin (Can), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1055 Ross Fisher (Eng), Daniel Summerhays

1105 Kevin Kisner, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1115 Brendan Steele, J.B. Holmes

1125 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1145 Stewart Hagestad (a), Daniel Berger

1155 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Brian Stuard

1205 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Branden Grace (Rsa)

1215 Steve Stricker, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1225 Jason Day (Aus), Justin Thomas

1235 Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson

1245 Pat Perez, Russell Henley

1255 Brandt Snedeker, Brooks Koepka

1305 Jason Dufner, Fred Couples

1325 Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker

1335 Jon Rahm (Spa), William McGirt

1345 Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1355 Paul Casey (Eng), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

1405 Lee Westwood (Eng), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1415 Adam Scott (Aus), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1425 Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman

1435 Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

1445 Justin Rose (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa)