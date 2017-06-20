Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The lock forward, who made 61 appearances for his country and represented the British & Irish Lions on their tour to South Africa in 1997, announced the news on Twitter to coincide with Global MND Awareness Day.

"Over the past few months a number of friends and family have raised concerns surrounding my health," Weir wrote on the website for the Euan MacDonald Centre, an MND research branch of the University of Edinburgh.

"I think then, that on this day set to help raise awareness of the condition, I should confirm that I too have Motor Neurone Disease.

"I should like to take this opportunity to thank the National Health Service in recognising then diagnosing this, as yet, incurable disease."

Weir, who became an after dinner speaker and television pundit after retiring from rugby, said he will now dedicate his time to assisting with research and fundraising for the condition.

“I am currently on holiday in New Zealand with Kathy and the boys and when we return, I will devote my time towards assisting research and raising awareness and funds to help support fellow sufferers," he added.

"There are plans in place to create a charitable foundation to help in any way we can and we will share these details with you after our family trip.”

Support for Weir, 46, quickly poured in from across the rugby world.

Kelly Brown, the former Scotland captain, said: "Sorry to hear this Doddie, I know you'll fight it like hell. Stay strong big man."

That sentiment was echoed by the ex-Saracens and Scotland lock Jim Hamilton, who said: "Thinking of you Doddie. Always a man I have admired and respected."

Weir won 61 caps for Scotland and represented the British & Irish Lions on their 1997 tour to South Africa ( Getty Images)

The Scottish Rugby Union and British & Irish Lions also leant their support as did new Scotland head coach and Weir's former teammate Gregor Townsend, who said: "We are all with you Doddie. You will see some incredible support and love from the world of rugby."

Weir's support for the Euan MacDonald Centre follows that of former South Africa international Joost van der Westhuizen, who also suffered from MND and passed away in February.