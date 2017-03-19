Billy Vunipola doesn’t lose many games, be it with Saracens of England, so Saturday’s defeat by Ireland might have come as a bit of a shock. The England No 8 was unable to make the impact that many, including himself, will have wanted to have, as the Irish defence negated his power game to take the fight to the recently re-crowned Six Nations champions.

That Ireland recorded a 13-9 victory suggests a tight game, yet it was anything but. Ireland dominated the attack, the defence and the lineout, with England’s only advantage coming in the driving maul and the second-half scrum, once Jack McGrath has left the field.

The outcome meant that England’s failure to get a stranglehold on the game, as they so often do, resulted in Vunipola rarely receiving clean ball on the front foot. The return of the 24-year-old has appeared to bolster the English pack, but they were roundly outplayed by their Irish counterparts who delivered another famous performance, much like the one that ended New Zealand’s 18-match winning streak last October.

“I think the most frustrating thing was that maybe we didn’t play the way we wanted to,” Vunipola said after the match. “I guess that was down to Ireland. But, look, we still won the championship so we’re happy with that.

“Obviously the result is not what we wanted, but it happens and we’ll be better for it. It’s been a great run but as people keep saying, it was bound to come to an end and unfortunately it did today. It just shows how hard it is to win a Grand Slam first of all, but even more so to win it back-to-back.”

Despite the disappointment, Vunipola was eager to stress the delight in winning the Six Nations championship or a second year, with the Saracens back-row already looking forwards to the night’s celebrations that would involve “a few chocolates and a few puddings”, though there were much bigger plans in place given his admission that the only rule for the night is “don’t get in trouble”.

Vunipola is one of England’s senior leaders despite his tender age, one of the three vice-captains that Dylan Hartley has, and the last few weeks since he returned to camp after recovering from knee ligament surgery has seen his coach, Eddie Jones, and many of his teammates praising him for saying the right thing at the right time.

Saturday would be no different. The likeable forward still took the time to analyse his own game, and where England went wrong, but stressed that the Grand Slam failure can prove a lesson in how to bounce back given it is the first loss under Jones.

“It was more down to our carrying, myself included,” Vunipola said of where England slipped up. “Just going a bit too high and giving them an opportunity. They’ve got a massive choke tackle threat and it gave them an opportunity to slow the ball down and stop us getting the momentum we’re used to.

“We could have adapted better but a few times we let them back in the game by being a bit too high in the tackle.”

Six Nations team of the tournament







15 show all Six Nations team of the tournament



























1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) A delight to watch in attack, and give him space he can work a miracle. Also showed how handy he can be with his boot from long range. One of eight men to top the tryscorer table with three tries each. Getty Images

2/15 14. Liam Williams (Wales) Outshone George North, which is no easy feat, and displayed his talent both in attack with his tries against Italy, Scotland and England, and also his defence. Still debate over whether he is best deployed at wing or full-back, but he’s proven he’s magnificent at both. Getty Images

3/15 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland) The find of the Six Nations. Jared Payne’s injury opened the door for Ringrose to stake his claim to the famous Irish No 13, and he did so in style. Saved his best performance until last as he led the way against England, and got among the tries in the rout of Italy. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell (England) He endured blips against Italy and Ireland, but Farrell that shouldn’t take away from his brilliance in securing victories over France, Wales and Italy along with the Scotland walkover. He took the pressure off George Ford, was ultra-reliable with the boot and unlocked the bags of potential stationed outside him in the England attack. AFP/Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England) Will remember the try against Wales for the rest of his life, as he broke Welsh hearts in the dying minutes in Cardiff. Proved he is capable of showing his bets in the international stage after last November’s red-card setback, and he’s a joy to watch when in full flow. A useful kicking option that also comes in handy. AFP/Getty Images

6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) A measure of how important Sexton is to the Irish cause is to look at how they perform without him. His return inspired the victory over France, and his absence during the defeat by Wales cost Ireland a shot at the title. AFP/Getty Images

7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales) A tough choice between Webb and Conor Murray, but the Welshman takes the spoils due to his ability to provide the X-factor that very few players have. His pass for George North’s first try against Ireland was a thing of beauty, and he had more dazzling moments than daft, despite his needless desire to rub people up the wrong way. Getty Images

8/15 1. Joe Marler (England) Marler makes the squad as the surprise package of the Six Nations. The Harlequins prop recovered from a fractured leg in under four weeks to make the start of the tournament, and was one of England’s best players in their first two matches. Kept fit-again Mako Vunipola out of the starting line-up too, which is no easy feat. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 2. Ken Owens (Wales) It wasn’t really a tournament where the hookers blossomed, so Owens makes the cut as a best of a bad bunch option. Jamie George impressed off the bench for England but saw too little game time, while Rory Best was only able to deliver on the final weekend. Fraser Brown had a solid start, but his yellow card against England cost his side dear and he was dropped for the finale against Italy. Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) The tighthead prop was one of Ireland’s most consistent performers and finally looks to have filled their problem position that has plagued them for so long since the retirement of John Hayes. Looks a shoe-in for the Lions now, and his performance in the scrum against Scotland was nothing short of destructive. AFP/Getty Images

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) Has taken his chance superbly in the absence of George Kruis, and the disappointing showing in Dublin should not detract from four wonderful performance that have given him a shot at the Lions tour. Regularly England’s top carrier or tackler – and sometimes both – which is all you need to see how influential he has been. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 5. Courtney Lawes (England) Like Launchbury, Lawes’s revival has been great to watch for England fans. Looks like his old self, carrying with vigour and tackling like the colossus he was known to be. He was also a useful outlet in the lineout. Getty Images

13/15 6. CJ Stander (Ireland) Proved what a rampaging runner he can be with his devastating hat-trick against Italy, while displayed his versatility too by moving to No 8 against England that will be cause for concern for Jamie Heaslip. A candidate for player of the tournament. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sam Warburton (Wales) He may have played at six, but Warburton has been too good to leave out and has put all openside flankers in the shade with some of his performances these last six weeks. Looks to be revelling without the pressure of the captaincy, and you wonder if a move back to the openside awaits. Harsh on Kevin Gourdon, but Warburton has simply been too good. Getty Images

15/15 8. Louis Picamoles (France) His rampaging performance against England wasn’t enough to get his side over the line, but he was hugely important to the wins over Scotland, Italy and Wales as France claimed a first top-three finish in seven years. AFP/Getty Images

He added: “It was completely down to how well Ireland played. We just didn't execute the way we like to.

“It's like life – these are the chances to learn. If we ever find ourselves in the same situation, how can we develop?

“Hopefully we can do better. I have every confidence in the coaching staff. I've just got to go back to the club and see where we can get to in Europe and the Premiership.

Ireland's ability to hold England players up in the tackle meant they could not build any momentum ( Getty )

“I think we were always in the game. There was just always an occasion when we let them off the hook when we had them under pressure. We slipped up a few times. We'll learn from it, like I said. Next time, if there is a next time, we'll be better.”

There will be a next time, of course, as England head back to Dublin in two years’ time ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The same happened in 2001 and 2003, where England took on the lessons learned of the Grand Slam failure 16 years ago to beat Ireland, secure the clean sweep and go on to conquer the southern hemisphere nations before claiming the World Cup. Now the onus is on the current side to learn those same lessons.