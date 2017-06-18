Jamie George has laid down the challenge to the All Blacks by admitting the British and Irish Lions will only get better ahead of the first Test on Saturday, having come through their two biggest challenges so far on the tour of New Zealand with flying colours.

The Lions may have suffered two defeats along the way, but what looks to be the Test side has beaten both the Crusaders and now the Maori All Blacks and held them to a cumulative 13 points, an incredibly impressive achievement given the attacking dangers that lie in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

The Crusaders were yet to lose this season until they met the Lions and were averaging 37 points per game, while the Maori went into Saturday’s encounter at Rotorua International Stadium with an eight-year international winning streak in the bag, having not lost in their last 20 games against Test opposition.

The 32-10 victory was built on scrum dominance and a stubborn defence that George believes is yet to be properly tested, with the Lions keeping the Maori scoreless for 58 minutes, and barring Liam Messam’s try that came from a mix-up between Leigh Halfpenny and George North, the Maori did not have another clear-cut chance to cross the whitewash.

“I feel there is much more to come, I really do,” George said afterwards. “In the teams I’ve played in, the Crusaders to this game – [there's been] huge progression. You’ve got to look at the way we defended tonight. We felt very comfortable in defence.

“We are trying to put teams under as much pressure as physically possible and I thought we did that. I thought the centres were fantastic in leading the defence. Ben Te’o and Jonathan Davies were unbelievable and you just have to try and follow their lead. I thought we put them under a lot of pressure barring the try which was the bounce of a ball.”

Lions video diary previews final game before first test

Messam’s try briefly put the Maori ahead after two Halfpenny penalties, but the full-back alone could have won the match with an impressive 20-point haul, and the Welshman is yet to miss a kick at goal on this tour with 11 from 11. After George went close to scoring from a pick-and-go in the 51st minute – proclaiming “I thought I scored!” after the match – the ensuing five metre scrum that collapsed convinced referee Jaco Peyper to award a penalty try, with Maro Itoje adding a second with his own powerful surge from close range five minutes later to seal a convincing victory.

The dominance in the scrum was something that gave the Lions plenty of hope that they can take the fight to the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday, especially given that the likely starting front-row will be the same line-up that George, Mako Vunipola and Tadhg Furlong enjoyed success against the Crusaders eight days ago. That Peyper will be the man in the middle again in Auckland will only help the Lions’ cause further.

“We looked at the scrum and had a nice chat. As front rowers everyone just felt we weren’t really getting what we wanted out of the scrum,” George added. “We changed a few things and had a really honest conversation and just said ‘look it is probably not good enough, it is not the platform we want to be giving ourselves’ so we changed it and it paid off.

1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10 Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands. Getty Images

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10 Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try. Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10 Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 6 out of 10 One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out. Getty Images

6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break. Getty Images

11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it. Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10 A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter. Getty Images

“There were just little intricate details, we were just trying to put more detail into what we are doing and I thought it went really well. We just have to keep pushing and getting better.”

Watching on as the Lions eased to their third victory over the tour, there was an obvious resemblance to the way that Saracens have forged their recent dominance on the European stage, and that was no surprise given four of the tight-five hailed from the back-to-back Champions Cup winners.

The scrum advantage was complemented by a fully-functioning lineout, run by the lock George Kruis, that saw the Lions seal 100 per cent of their own ball, and with Leinster’s Furlong thrown into the mix – a standout performer once again – this is clearly an area where the Lions feel they can take the fight to the reigning world champions over the next three weeks.

“It’s a brilliant pack,” added George. “Look at the pack tonight; four of the tight-five were Sarries and England which is obviously fantastic for those guys. The type of rugby we play for Saracens and England is one that has dominance up front. Then add in the class of Tadhg Furlong and the back-row guys – it’s amazing to be part of that eight.”

The Test side will now put their feet up, figuratively speaking, as Warren Gatland turns to those players who did not feature in the Maori victory along with the six new call-ups to the squad to tackle the Chiefs on Tuesday, though there’s no doubting now that all eyes are on the All Blacks.