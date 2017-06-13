The British and Irish Lions take on the Otago Highlanders in the fourth match of their tour of New Zealand, with Warren Gatland hoping to build momentum following the victory over the Crusaders at the weekend. Follow the latest here.

Highlanders vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST]

Gatland makes 15 changes with fresh starting line-up at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sam Warburton returns to captain Lions, Dan Biggar back from injury

Highlanders without nine players due to All Blacks call-ups

Follow the live action below...

Live Updates

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 07:35 NZ time [08:35 BST] on Tuesday.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 08:00 BST.

Teams:

Highlanders: Richard Buckman; Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Teohorangi Walden, Tevita Li; Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington; Daniel Lienert-Brown, Liam Coltman, Siate Tokolahi; Alex Ainley, Jackson Hemopo; Gareth Evans, Dillon Hunt, Luke Whitelock.

Reserves: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Josh Dickson, James Lentjes, Josh Renton, Marty Banks, Patrick Osborne.

British and Irish Lions:

Jared Payne; Jack Nowell, Jonathan Joseph, Robbie Henshaw, Tommy Seymour; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Joe Marler, Rory Best, Kyle Sinckler; Courtney Lawes, Iain Henderson; James Haskell, Sam Warburton, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Dan Cole, Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Greig Laidlaw, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly.