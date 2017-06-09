But the World No 1 has dug deep at Roland Garros, grinding out victories over the likes of Juan Martin del Potro and Kei Nishikori to reach his fourth French Open semi-final in as many years.
He’ll now play Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka for a place in the final who, unlike Murray, has actually won the tournament, back in 2015.
Murray edges the head to head record, but third seed Wawrinka is yet to drop a set in Paris this year and looked in formidable form in his straight-sets quarter-final win over 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic.
Follow Murray's match live:
When is it?
Today! Murray will take on Wawrinka for a place in the final of the French Open at 11.45BST. (Providing it doesn’t rain.)
Murray headed to Paris on the back of a poor run of results (Getty)
Where can I watch it?
You have a choice – both British Eurosport and ITV4 will be screening the match. And obviously make sure you come back to this match to follow our game by game commentary and analysis.
What’s the head to head record like?
Murray has won 10 of their previous meetings; Wawrinka seven. They’ve played against one another on clay three times, with Wawrinka winning two of those matches. But Murray won their only previous match at Roland Garros, when they met in the semi-finals last year.
Murray got the better of Wawrinka in Paris last year (Getty)
What are they saying?
Murray: “When we played last year, it was a similar situation coming in. I think Stan had played really well.
“I had struggled in some of my matches during the event last year, but I played one of my best clay-court matches that day to get the win. I need to do the same again.
“He's obviously played extremely well the last few years at the French, and he's confident. It's going to be very tough.
“But I can learn some things from last year. I'm sure he will, as well, and will try to change some things. It should be an interesting match.”
Wawrinka has been in superb form (Getty)
Wawrinka: “I think he's probably a bit less confident. He's a bit more hesitant. Hopefully I can take advantage of that and find solutions to beat him.
“When you have a lot of wins behind you and confidence with your game, you can go for more. That's what he did last year, for sure.
“I expect him to try to do the same because that's always how he is trying to play against me, to be aggressive.
“But I think I will answer with my game. I think I'm playing better than last year, also. It can be only a big challenge and hopefully a good match.”
How did they get here?
Andy Murray:
First Round - def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Second Round - def. Martin Klizan, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Third Round - def. Juan Martin del Potro (29), 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0.
Fourth Round - def. Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Quarter-final - def. Kei Nishikori (8), 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-2
Stan Wawrinka:
First Round - def. Jozef Kovalik, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-3
Second Round - def. Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5
Third Round - def. Fabio Fognini (28), 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-2
Fourth Round - def. Gael Monfils (15), 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2
Quarter-final - def. Marin Cilic (7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1