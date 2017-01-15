The 17 cheapest holiday destinations outside of Europe in 2017

Every year, Post Office Travel Money compares the cost of travel items in destinations around the world to find the cheapest places to holiday based on current exchange rates.

This year's ranking looked at destinations in 44 countries around the world, calculating the total average spend for one day in each location.

The total is measured by the average cost of 10 holiday items, including a cup of coffee, a pint of beer, a bottle of water, suncream, insect repellent, and a three-course dinner for two with a bottle of wine.

From Cancun to Cape Town, here are the cheapest long-haul holiday destinations to travel to in 2017.

Note: some of the costs cited have been excluded for the sake of brevity.

17. China Town, Singapore

( think4photop / Shutterstock )

Meal for two: £59.56. Beer: £5.93. Wine: £7.15. Filter coffee: £3.57. Coca-Cola: £2.68. Suncream: £9.23.

16. Tamarindo, Costa Rica

Meal for two: £62.02. Beer: £2.51. Wine: £5.87. Filter coffee: £1.68. Coca-Cola: £1.84. Suncream: £9.22.

15. Vancouver, Canada

(Kenny Louie/Flickr)

Meal for two: £66.38. Beer: £3.79. Wine: £5.06. Filter coffee: £1.58. Coca-Cola: £1.19. Suncream: £6.32.

14. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Meal for two: £66.52. Beer: £2.47. Wine: £3.05. Filter coffee: £1.43. Coca-Cola: £1.24. Suncream: £6.65.

13. Tobago

(Michael Galli It/ Shutterstock )

Meal for two: £67.98. Beer: £1.57. Wine: £4.58. Filter coffee: £1.96. Coca-Cola: £0.92. Suncream: £10.20.

12. Grand Baie Maritius

Meal for two: £52.52. Beer: £3.30. Wine: £4.89. Filter coffee: £2.37. Coca-Cola: £2.44.Suncream: £16.12.

11. Seoul, South Korea

Meal for two: £66.24. Beer: £2.94. Wine: £5.52. Filter coffee: £2.21. Coca-Cola: £1.47.Suncream: £3.68.

10. Hoi An, Vietnam

( Michal Jastrzebski / Shutterstock )

Meal for two: £60.62. Beer: £2.99. Wine: £4.79. Filter coffee: £2.55. Coca-Cola: £2.07. Suncream: £5.98.

9. Penang, Malaysia

Meal for two: £48.40. Beer: £5.81. Wine: £6.53. Filter coffee: £2.66. Coca-Cola: £1.36. Suncream: £11.37.

8. Orlando, USA

Meal for two: £54.09. Beer: £4.16. Wine: £5.82. Filter coffee: £1.66. Coca-Cola: £2.50. Suncream: £6.66.

7. Lima, Peru

Meal for two: £47.92. Beer: £2.66. Wine: £4.26. Filter coffee: £3.19. Coca-Cola: £1.60. Suncream: £13.31.

6. Mombasa, Kenya

Meal for two: £49.93. Beer: £2.37. Wine: £4.09. Filter coffee: £2.15. Coca-Cola: £1.72. Suncream: £12.48;

5. Phuket, Thailand

( nut3d )

Meal for two: £54.43. Beer: £2.66. Wine: £3.99. Filter coffee: £2.30, Coca-Cola: £1.09. Suncream: £3.87.

4. Bali, Indonesia

Meal for two: £46.47. Beer: £1.13. Wine: £4.65. Filter coffee: £1.66. Coca-Cola: £0.56. Suncream: £11.65.

3. Cancun, Mexico

Meal for two: £43.36. Beer: £2.01. Wine: £5.01. Filter coffee: £1.84. Coca-Cola: £1.59. Suncream: £8.32.

2. Cape Town, South Africa

(Andrea Willmore / Shutterstock )

Meal for two: £45.28. Beer: £1.55. Wine: £3.10. Filter coffee: £1.24. Coca-Cola: £0.93. Suncream: £7.44.

1. Tokyo, Japan

Meal for two: £37.96. Beer: £4.17. Wine: £2.83. Filter coffee: £1.97. Coca-Cola: £2.19. Suncream: £4.47.

Read more:

• China's new topsy-turvy bridge actually has three bridges woven into one

• Japanese people are living so long that the country's definition of 'elderly' could change

• A 28-year-old who sold his company to Snapchat for $54 million and left to travel the world reveals why he has not spent a dime of his cut

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.