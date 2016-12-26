With the festive season comes a host of transport complications, with a large number of rail operators not running services over the Christmas weekend and bank holidays.

As to be expected, there is a limited service operating on London underground and overground lines and those travelling in the capital on Boxing Day evening are advised to check routes and latest TFL updates online.

There are planned closures on London Overground services, TFL rail and Waterloo and City lines.

The Bakerloo, Circle and District lines are partly suspended, with no service between Stonebridge Park and Harrow and Wealdstone, and no overground service between Euston and Watford Junction due to Network Rail track work.

Replacement buses are operating between Stonebridge Park and Harrow and Wealdstone.

The Circle line has limited transport between Aldgate and Gloucester Road while maintenance work resumes in the Earl’s Court area.

A special District line service operates between Edgware Road and Upminster via Victoria.

However there is no service between Gloucester Road, High Street Kensington and Wimbledone, Kensington Olympia, Richmond and Acton Town.

A special service is in operation between Upminster and Edgware road and between Acton Town and Ealing Broadway.

Replacement bus services are also in operation, but some social media users have complained of long waiting times and severe delays.

There is a good service on all other lines and most services are expected to return to normal services after Friday December 30.