A woman from Sacramento is “lucky to be alive” according to officials after she fell 60ft from the highest bridge in California while taking a selfie. Walking with a group of friends on the girders underneath Foresthill Bridge, the unnamed woman attempted to take a photo of herself before slipping and falling onto the trail below.

Although she survived the fall, the woman sustained serious injuries including fractured bones and a deep gash on her arm. She and her friends had ignored the fact that the bridge girders are out of bounds to the public for safety reasons. The County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook following the incident: “You will be cited and/or arrested if found in any closed location. Worse yet, you can lose your life and none of that is worth a selfie! Enjoy the bridge and canyon from the designated areas.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first instance of someone risking their life for the perfect shot. Here are the most dangerous selfies ever taken.

This Christ the Redeemer selfie isn't one for those with a fear of heights (Lee Thompson)



Christ the Redeemer selfie

Many thrill seekers have taken photos from the top of the famous statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This one, taken by Lee Thompson, the founder of solo travel company Flashpack, is among the most stomach-churning.

A Russian model went to great lengths to get the perfect Instagram shot (Instagram/Viki Odintcova)



Skyscraper selfie

A Russian model hit headlines in February after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself dangling without safety ropes from a skyscraper in Dubai. Viki Odintcova, 23, hung off the arm of her male assistant from the 1,000ft high Cayan Tower to get the perfect shot. The footage and videos quickly went viral, garnering over a million views.

The dangerous trend of bear selfies started in 2014 (Twitter/Coconutchanel)

Bear selfie

The notorious “bear selfie” trend, which took off in 2014, led to the US Forest Service warning against the dangerous practice. “Visitor Centre staff routinely encounter unsafe situations as guests ignore their instructions and get too close to bears to take photos and videos,” the Forest Service warned in a statement. Few listened though, and dozens of snaps were taken with the dangerous animals in the background.

Explorers have taken the ultimate extreme photos, volcano selfies (Twitter/George Kourounis)



Volcano selfie

Some have taken the art of the selfie to the extreme by posing in front of active volcanos. Among these daredevils is George Kourounis, the Canadian adventurer and storm chaser, who couldn’t resist taking a picture of himself to a backdrop of the active Benbow volcano on Ambrym Island in Vanuatu.

Selfies at attractions like the Grand Canyon have become de rigueur (Reddit/Wholesale Grapefruit)



Grand Canyon selfie

A woman tragically fell to her death from the Grand Canyon last year. While many headlines claimed she was taking a selfie when it happened, in fact she was politely squeezing out of the way for someone to pass by and stumbled over the side of the trail. Many other people take risky photos while at the landmark though, including this chap who uploaded his photo to Reddit.

Gun selfies often have unforeseen consequences (Facebook/Jules Bahler)



Gun selfie

A trend for posting gun selfies to social media – where the person is holding a gun or even pointing it at their own head – has had unforeseen consequences in various instances. There are several tragic accounts of people losing their lives after accidentally shooting themselves while taking the dangerous photos. Meanwhile, it has led to others being caught after committing crimes; Jules Bahler, 21, was arrested for three bank robberies in Michigan after posting a photo of himself with a gun to Facebook.