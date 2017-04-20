As Euston station in central London reopens, the main line between the capital and Bristol has closed.

Services are now running in and out of London Euston, following the lineside fire yesterday afternoon that stopped all rush-hour trains.

Virgin Trains warned that services this morning “may be busier than usual and could be subject to delays”.

The train operator says it intends to run a full service today. Passengers who failed to travel on Wednesday will be able to use their tickets for travel today, or get a full refund.

London Midland has made the same pledge, and warned: “Some trains may be shorter than normal as many carriages were trapped in sidings overnight while Network Rail carried out repairs.”

No trains were able to run in or out of Euston due to a lineside fire near South Hampstead that damaged signalling equipment.

Passengers who were delayed by 30 minutes or more — which means almost everyone — are able to claim compensation.

The morning rush hour between Bristol and London has been wrecked by overrunning engineering work at Bath Spa, which is predicted to keep the main line closed until 9am.

Services from Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington are being diverted to the main Cardiff-London line. GWR passengers are warned: “Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.”

The line from Bristol Temple Meads via Bath to Chippenham is closed, along with the branch to Westbury. Trains to and from London Waterloo are terminating at Salisbury.