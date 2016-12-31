What would have had to happen for 2016 to turn out differently? For many people, the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s election were like experiments in counterfactual history gone wrong. Both seemed to be arbitrary, knife-edge moments when events could have gone the other way.

Arithmetically, that is more true of Trump’s victory than it was of Brexit. The President-elect would have lost if Wisconsin, which he won by a margin of 0.8 per cent, had gone the other way. If that had happened, he would presumably have also lost Pennsylvania and Michigan, which he won by smaller margins, and we’d be wondering how Hillary Clinton would escalate the cyber-war with Russia.

Clinton won more votes nationwide, but she needed to close that 0.8 per cent gap in those three states to change the outcome in the electoral college. The Brexit vote, on the other hand, was decided by a 4 per cent margin. Yet there has been much more commentary about how David Cameron ran the wrong campaign than about what Clinton could have done to win.

In America, a lot of attention has been devoted to the apparent injustice of the electoral college system, which has twice recently denied the presidency to the candidate with the most votes. This is mostly a waste of pixels, because you cannot change the rules unless you can persuade a two-thirds majority in Congress and three quarters of state legislatures.

Donald Trump says 'let it be an arms race' after nuclear expansion tweet

Beyond that, the counterfactuals that I have seen most discussed are: what would have happened if James Comey, the director of the FBI, had not made his statement 12 days before polling day re-opening the investigation of Clinton’s emails; and, what would have happened if the Russians or their proxies had not hacked the emails of John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, and the Democratic National Committee.

Those are important questions, but the one that interests me more is how Clinton herself could have fought the campaign differently to deny Trump victory. I haven’t seen a convincing answer to that, beyond, “be a better candidate”. That includes Barack Obama, who modestly told David Axelrod, his former aide: “If I had run again and articulated [the vision of a tolerant, diverse and open America], I think I could've mobilised a majority of the American people to rally behind it.” (Not that a mere majority is enough, but we know what he meant.)

He probably could – which raises the question of why those Rust Belt non-voters who turned out for Trump could have been deflected or outnumbered if Trump had been up against a black liberal Democrat whose name was on Obamacare. Even if Clinton had gone on a bus tour of the Rust Belt for the last campaign fortnight and wept in cheap diners over the loss of American jobs I don’t know that she could have closed that 0.8 per cent gap.

On Brexit, on the other hand, every sofa pundit and her dog has an opinion on how Cameron should have done it. Starting with not promising the referendum in the first place. I’ve explained before why I think that criticism is misplaced: Cameron had to make the promise to win the 2015 election, and a referendum was coming come what may. Saying we shouldn’t have had a referendum seems like the equivalent of complaining about the US electoral college.

Cameron failed to grasp the importance of one variable: the election of Jeremy Corbyn, a Bennite Eurosceptic, as Labour leader meant that the Remain campaign would be seriously weakened.

But again, the question that I think matters is how Cameron could have fought the campaign differently. Fortunately, for those interested in the answer, we have Tim Shipman’s superb account of the referendum campaign and its fallout, All Out War. One of the great strengths of the book is that it discusses the counterfactuals so clearly, weaving them into the narrative.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Should Cameron have given 16- and 17-year-olds the vote, as the Scottish Parliament did in the Scottish referendum in 2014? Whether or not you agree with it, it wouldn’t have been enough. My rough estimate, assuming they turned out at the same rate as 18- to 24-year-olds and voted 80 per cent to Remain (as against 73 per cent for 18- to 24-year-olds), is that it would have reduced the Leave majority to close to 2 per cent.

Shipman is thoughtful in judging whether Cameron could have done more to keep Michael Gove and Boris Johnson on board, as Johnson in particular could have made the difference. Without him the Leave campaign would have been a collection of minor oddities. “Without Gove, Johnson may well not have had the courage of his wavering convictions and made the jump for Brexit,” Shipman concludes. “Between 19 February and 30 June, it was Gove’s decisions which shaped history’s path.”

And yet such counterfactuals are hard to know. If Johnson had jumped for Remain, Theresa May might have jumped the other way, as she would then have been the leader of the Brexit campaign and well-placed to win a leadership election among Eurosceptic Tory members.

The other big unknowable is whether Cameron could have got a better deal from other European leaders. Shipman writes: “He never forced Angela Merkel on the other European leaders to choose between compromise [on freedom of movement] and the UK leaving the EU.”

One problem is that neither he nor they really thought that the UK would leave. And if Cameron had asked for an emergency brake on immigration from the rest of the EU – which he thought about in February, and in the closing days of the referendum campaign – he wouldn’t have got it, which would have looked much worse than not asking for it.

The conclusion of this short tour through recent counterfactual history is that maybe events such as US elections and UK referendums are not so arbitrary and changeable as they seem. And that the “great men and women” theory of history is still important. What decided both those democratic choices were the characters of the players themselves: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, David Cameron, Jeremy Corbyn and, most unexpectedly of all, Michael Gove.​