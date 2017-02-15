Over the weekend, a clip featuring Australian comedian Jim Jefferies lashing out at broadcaster Piers Morgan for refusing to call President Donald Trump's travel ruling a Muslim ban was shared across the Internet.

One of the many celebrities to comment on the incident was author JK Rowling, writing on social media: “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f**k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined.”

Morgan, of course, was not best pleased by Rowling’s message, deciding to explain point out how he’s never read a word of Harry Potter (despite his son having a Deathly Hallows tattoo).

A battle of Tweets ensued, Rowling deciding to finish for the day after sending one last brutal take-down of the Daily Mail columnist.

On Valentines Day, Rowling Tweeted out a screenshot of an article featuring a lengthy, flattering description of her detailing how she would “hate to be called a celebrity”.

“By encouraging children to read, feel inspired and be creative, she has had a greater impact on the world than most,” the writer continues.

Alongside the article, Rowling wrote: “Just been sent this! Could the writer let me know who he is? I'd love to thank him! #Valentines.”

Deciding to continue his campaign against the writer, Morgan decided to call out the Tweet, writing: Priceless humblebrag BS. Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms 'Intensely Private Billionaire’.”

Morgan had been duped! The writer of the article was indeed Morgan himself, who wrote the piece as part of “the 100 British celebrities who really matter”. Rowling came in at 97.

One Buzzfeed reporter decided to call out the situation, claiming Morgan “didn’t realise” that he was criticising himself. Always the eager Tweeter, The Daily Mail columnist decided to call the reporter a “quarter-wit,” saying: “I knew what it was.”

Rowling has yet to comment on the current situation. Meanwhile, a bookshop has begun Tweeting Harry Potter line by line to Morgan.