If filmmaker Jon Favreau has his way, Beyoncé will be lured back to the big screen for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

According to Variety, the superstar is the director's first choice to voice the role of Nala alongside Donald Glover who was recently confirmed to voice Simba.

Beyoncé Knowles, while first and foremost known for selling out stadiums worldwide, has a number of film credits to her name including Dreamgirls, Austin Powers in Goldmember and, most recently, Fox animation Epic.

It's currently unknown whether she's been approached for the role as of yet but following Disney's success with live-action films Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book (also directed by Favreau), it's easy to see why she could be lured.

James Earl Jones will reprise the role of Mufasa for the film having voiced the character in the classic 1994 animation.

Favreau's Lion King is being lined up for a 2018 release while Disney is currently on the hunt for cast members to star in Guy Ritchie's upcoming Aladdin remake.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé failed to win Album of the Year at the Grammys despite being hotly tipped for video record Lemonade; she lost out to Adele who ended up sharing the award with her idol.

She also recently pulled out of her upcoming Coachella headline slot on doctor's orders following the announcement she was pregnant with twins.