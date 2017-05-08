The MTV Movie and TV Awards is a reliably lighter look at the past year's cinema, featuring categories like 'Best Kiss' and 'Best Fight Against the System'.
Beauty and the Beast took the biggest awards at the 2017 ceremony last night, picking up 'Movie of the Year' and 'Best Actor' for Emma Watson - the first recipient of the award since it became gender neutral.
Moonlight was also honoured along with Netflix TV series Stranger Things.
The full winners list is as follows:
Movie of the Year
“Beauty and the Beast” — Winner
“The Edge of Seventeen”
“Get Out”
“Logan”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast — Winner
Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Show of the Year
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things — Winner
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things — Winner
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight — Winner
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick — Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead - Winner
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story
Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver — Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul — RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah — The Daily Show — Winner
Best Documentary
13TH - Winner
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul's Drag Race — Winner
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Devine — “Workaholics”
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson — “Broad City”
Lil Rel Howery — “Get Out” — Winner
Seth MacFarlane — “Family Guy”
Seth Rogen — “Sausage Party”
Will Arnett — “The LEGO Batman Movie”
Best Hero
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures - Winner
Tearjerker
Game of Thrones — Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey's Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek's death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You — Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can't stay with her
Moonlight — Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
This Is Us — Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate — Winner
Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya — Winner
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen — Logan — Winner
Josh Gad and Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg — Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story
Black-ish — Winner
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden Figures— Winner
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
- More about:
- MTV Awards
- Emma Watson
- Get Out
- Hidden Figures
- Moonlight