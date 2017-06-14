New music to listen to this week: Ferris & Sylvester

Folk/alt-country duo Ferris & Sylvester are a London-based band preparing to release their debut EP The Yellow Line.

They're the first signing to legendary producer Youth [Killing Joke, Crowded House, Paul McCartney, The Verve]'s new publishing company Painted Word Music, and recorded their EP at his Space Mountain Studios in Spain.

We're premiering the beautiful video for their new single 'Berlin' which was filmed at Battersea Arts Centre in London - check it out (above).

Q&A with Ferris & Sylvester

What are you listening to at the moment?

Right now, we can’t get enough of Austin artist Shakey Graves. We love his track 'Dearly Departed' featuring Esme Patterson. Another huge inspiration who we play on repeat is the band Dawes, especially their song, 'Moon In The Water'.

We both grew up listening to our dads’ album collections so some of what we listen to now is pretty old-school; Dylan, Hendrix, Joni Mitchell, Johnny Cash. Jack White is never too far from the Spotify playlist either. Laura Marling’s new album is brilliant... we could go on, there's a lot of great music out there!

What are your plans for summer?

We have a very exciting summer lined up; we'll be tucked away in the studio recording something that we're really excited about and hope to share with you all before the year is up.

We'll be in Iceland for a while too, writing and exploring before heading to the West Country for some shows, including Roopstock - our favourite independent festival.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

The first night we played as Ferris & Sylvester, we did two gigs in one night. The first in a vegan cafe in Camden, and the next at our second home, Spiritual Bar on Ferdinand Street which is where we met some months before. We played terribly both times. But luckily for us, it got better.

The best gig we've done was at The Sugar Club in Dublin during our tour around Ireland supporting Áine Cahill. It was a sell out and the crowd was so attentive. We'd love to go back soon.

The Yellow Line - the debut EP from Ferris & Sylvester - is out on 23 June