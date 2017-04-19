New music to listen to this week: Billy Lockett

This week it's a double bill of Now Hear This, because, as often is the case I was just spoiled for choice.

My second featured artist is Billy Lockett - 25-years-old with a beautiful rich voice, a debut EP Burn It Down released last year, and an impressive 1.6m Spotify streams.

He's inspired by one of my own favourites, Ludovico Einaudi - today we're premiering his gorgeous video for 'More' (the first single off his upcoming debut album) so you can hear that piano for yourself - check it out below:

What are you listening to at the moment?

At the moment I'm obsessed with Bon Iver's new album, I love the whole vibe from beginning to end. I'm also listening to a lot of Ludovico Einaudi but I don't think I've stopped listening to him since I was 10 years old!

What are your plans for 2017?

2017 looks like a really positive year for me, I'm planning on releasing a single every few months coinciding with live gigs around the UK.

I want to build gradually and honestly, making sure the fan base is real and organic, so that's what this year is all about building almost a family of people who completely get me and my music.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

The first show I ever played was in my local pub as synth/keyboard player, we played to a drunk man and his dog who barked all the way through.

I ended up having to sing the songs because the singer never turned up haha. The guitarist’s dad filmed it and I still have the DVD! Watched it last week and it sounded awful but it pushed me in the right direction to pursue music as a career.

The best show I have ever played was The Royal Derngate in Northampton. My dad brought me up in Northampton and when I started touring a lot he could never come to the shows as they were always so far away, so when I called him to say I had a show in Northampton he was over the moon, I got him the best seat in the house! It ended up being the last gig he ever came to so it will always be the most special to me.